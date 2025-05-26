High School

Florida high school football: Saint Andrew's announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Scots' schedule are Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy, King's Academy, Melbourne Central Catholic, North Broward Prep and University School

Andy Villamarzo

Saint Andrews head football coach Jimmy Robertson, center, celebrates with his team after they defeated West Boca Raton 10-7 in overtime in West Boca Raton, Florida on September 8, 2023.

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Saint Andrew's Scots announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Scots will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy, King's Academy, Melbourne Central Catholic, North Broward Prep and University School.

Among other five teams on the Scots' regular season slate are Benjamin School, Gulliver Prep, Somerset Key, Somerset Prep and on the road in a contest against St. John Paul.

Below is the Scots' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 SAINT ANDREW'S SCOTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Boca Raton (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. King's Academy

Aug. 29: at St. John Paul

Sep. 5: at Melbourne Central Catholic

Sep. 12: vs. University School

Sep. 19: vs. North Broward Prep

Sep. 26: vs. Somerset Prep

Oct. 10: vs. Somerset Key

Oct. 17: vs. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy

Oct. 24: at Gulliver Prep

Oct. 30: at Benjamin School

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

