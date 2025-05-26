Florida high school football: Saint Andrew's announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Saint Andrew's Scots announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Scots will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy, King's Academy, Melbourne Central Catholic, North Broward Prep and University School.
Among other five teams on the Scots' regular season slate are Benjamin School, Gulliver Prep, Somerset Key, Somerset Prep and on the road in a contest against St. John Paul.
Below is the Scots' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 SAINT ANDREW'S SCOTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Boca Raton (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. King's Academy
Aug. 29: at St. John Paul
Sep. 5: at Melbourne Central Catholic
Sep. 12: vs. University School
Sep. 19: vs. North Broward Prep
Sep. 26: vs. Somerset Prep
Oct. 10: vs. Somerset Key
Oct. 17: vs. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy
Oct. 24: at Gulliver Prep
Oct. 30: at Benjamin School
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi