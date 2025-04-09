Florida high school football: Sanford Seminole announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Sanford Seminole Seminoles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Seminoles will play 10 games, including four notable contests against state powers Lake Mary (Class 7A state finalist), Lake Wales (2022 Class 3S state champion), Monarch and Sarasota Booker (2024 Class 3A state semifinalist).
Among other teams on the schedule are Creekside, Hagerty, Lake Brantley, Lyman, Palm Bay Heritage and at home against an always tough Spruce Creek squad.
Below is the Seminoles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
2025 SANFORD SEMINOLE SEMINOLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
All regular season games to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Aug. 16: vs. Orlando @ Camping World Stadium, 6 p.m. (preseason classic)
Aug. 22: vs. Creekside
Aug. 29: at Palm Bay Heritage
Sep. 5: vs. Lyman
Sep. 12: vs. Monarch
Sep. 19: at Lake Wales
Sep. 26: vs. Lake Brantley
Oct. 10: at Lake Mary
Oct. 17: vs. Spruce Creek
Oct. 24: vs. Hagerty
Oct. 31: at Sarasota Booker
