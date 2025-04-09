High School

Florida high school football: Sanford Seminole announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Seminoles' schedule are state powers Lake Mary, Lake Wales, Monarch and Sarasota Booker

Andy Villamarzo

Seminole High’s Juan Berchal was named the All-SAC Defensive Player of the Year after making 52 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery through 11 games.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Sanford Seminole Seminoles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Seminoles will play 10 games, including four notable contests against state powers Lake Mary (Class 7A state finalist), Lake Wales (2022 Class 3S state champion), Monarch and Sarasota Booker (2024 Class 3A state semifinalist).

Among other teams on the schedule are Creekside, Hagerty, Lake Brantley, Lyman, Palm Bay Heritage and at home against an always tough Spruce Creek squad.

Below is the Seminoles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

2025 SANFORD SEMINOLE SEMINOLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All regular season games to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Aug. 16: vs. Orlando @ Camping World Stadium, 6 p.m. (preseason classic)

Aug. 22: vs. Creekside

Aug. 29: at Palm Bay Heritage

Sep. 5: vs. Lyman

Sep. 12: vs. Monarch

Sep. 19: at Lake Wales

Sep. 26: vs. Lake Brantley

Oct. 10: at Lake Mary

Oct. 17: vs. Spruce Creek

Oct. 24: vs. Hagerty

Oct. 31: at Sarasota Booker

