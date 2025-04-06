High School

Florida high school football: Sarasota Riverview announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Rams' schedule are Manatee, Naples and 2024 Class 7A champion Venice

Andy Villamarzo

Riverview Ram Toryeon James (#21) on the run. The Sarasota Sailors lost 35-12 as they played hosted the Riverview Rams during a make-up game Thursday night, Nov. 8, 2024, in Sarasota.
Riverview Ram Toryeon James (#21) on the run. The Sarasota Sailors lost 35-12 as they played hosted the Riverview Rams during a make-up game Thursday night, Nov. 8, 2024, in Sarasota. / Thomas Bender / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Sarasota Riverview Rams announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Rams will play 10 games, including three contests against Manatee, Naples and 2024 Class 7A champion Venice.

Among other teams on the schedule are IMG Academy White, Lehigh, Moore Haven, North Port and on the road against Riverview over in Hillsborough County.

Below is the Rams' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 SARASOTA RIVERVIEW RAMS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Port Charlotte (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Naples

Aug. 29: at Riverview

Sep. 5: vs. Palmetto

Sep. 12: at Moore Haven

Sep. 19: vs. North Port

Sep. 26: vs. Sarasota

Oct. 3: vs. IMG Academy White

Oct. 10: vs. Venice

Oct. 24: at Lehigh

Oct. 31: at Manatee

