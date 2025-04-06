Florida high school football: Sarasota Riverview announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Sarasota Riverview Rams announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Rams will play 10 games, including three contests against Manatee, Naples and 2024 Class 7A champion Venice.
Among other teams on the schedule are IMG Academy White, Lehigh, Moore Haven, North Port and on the road against Riverview over in Hillsborough County.
Below is the Rams' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 SARASOTA RIVERVIEW RAMS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Port Charlotte (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Naples
Aug. 29: at Riverview
Sep. 5: vs. Palmetto
Sep. 12: at Moore Haven
Sep. 19: vs. North Port
Sep. 26: vs. Sarasota
Oct. 3: vs. IMG Academy White
Oct. 10: vs. Venice
Oct. 24: at Lehigh
Oct. 31: at Manatee
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi