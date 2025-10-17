High School

Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - October 17, 2025

Get FHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 178 games scheduled on Friday, October 17, including 15 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Florida High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 1 IMG Academy hosting the NFL Academy (UK).

Florida High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 17, 2025

With 15 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues.

All Florida High School Football Games

7A Football Schedule - October 17, 2025

There are 39 games scheduled in the 7A Class on Friday, October 17.

6A Football Schedule - October 17, 2025

There are 42 games scheduled in the 6A Class on Friday, October 17.

5A Football Schedule - October 17, 2025

There are 44 games scheduled in the 5A Class on Friday, October 17.

4A Football Schedule - October 17, 2025

There are 34 games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, October 17.

3A Football Schedule - October 17, 2025

There are 39 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, October 17.

2A Football Schedule - October 17, 2025

There are 31 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, October 17.

1A Football Schedule - October 17, 2025

There are 19 games scheduled in the 1A Class on Friday, October 17.

