Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - October 30, 2025

Get FHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on Thursday, October 30, 2025

Gray Reid

West Boca Raton vs Cardinal Newman from Oct. 17, 2025
There are 59 Florida high school football games scheduled on Thursday, October 30, including seven games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Florida High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 19 Mandarin at No. 10 St. Augustine

Florida High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 30, 2025

With seven games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues.

7A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025

There are 19 games scheduled in the 7A Class on Thursday, October 30.

6A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025

There are 18 games scheduled in the 6A Class on Thursday, October 30.

5A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025

There are 18 games scheduled in the 5A Class on Thursday, October 30.

4A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025

There are nine games scheduled in the 4A Class on Thursday, October 30.

3A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025

There are 15 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Thursday, October 30.

2A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025

There are 12 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Thursday, October 30.

1A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025

There are eight games scheduled in the 1A Class on Thursday, October 30.

Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

