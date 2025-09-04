Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - September 4, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled on Thursday, September 4, including two games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Florida High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups tonight include No. 18 Southridge at Palmetto and Carol City at No. 5 Northwestern.
Florida High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, September 4, 2025
With 2 games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Florida high school football season continues.
7A Football Schedule - September 4, 2025
There are 9 games scheduled in the 7A Class on Thursday, September 4.
6A Football Schedule - September 4, 2025
There are 5 games scheduled in the 6A Class on Thursday, September 4.
5A Football Schedule - September 4, 2025
There are 5 games scheduled in the 5A Class on Thursday, September 4.
4A Football Schedule - September 4, 2025
There are 4 games scheduled in the 4A Class on Thursday, September 4.
3A Football Schedule - September 4, 2025
There are 5 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Thursday, September 4.
2A Football Schedule - September 4, 2025
There are 5 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Thursday, September 4.
1A Football Schedule - September 4, 2025
There are 3 games scheduled in the 1A Class on Thursday, September 4.
