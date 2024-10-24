Florida high school football scores (10/24-25/2024)
Follow all the games on the SBLive Florida High School Football Scoreboard every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.
STATEWIDE FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 7A SCORES | CLASS 6A SCORES | CLASS 5A SCORES
CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES
CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES
2024 FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live today? You can watch dozens of Florida high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
We also invite you to visit the brand new Florida homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Florida high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Archbishop Carroll at Columbus
Colonial at University
Coral Gables at South Dade
Dillard at Boynton Beach
East Ridge at Olympia
First Coast at Fletcher
Flanagan at South Broward
Homestead at Edison
KIPP Bold City at Providence School
Lake Howell at Wekiva
Miami Country Day at Caterbury
Miami Springs at Hialeah
Northeast at Dr. Joaquin Garcia
Oak Ridge at Cypress Creek
Ocoee at West Orange
Orange Park at Beachside
Plantation at Norland
Ponte Vedra at IMG Academy White
Stoneman Douglas at Coral Springs Charter
Suncoast at Forest Hill
Sewannee at Atlantic Coast
Timber Creek at Winter Park
Tohopekaliga at Lake Nona
University Christian at Providence School
Zephyrhills Christian at Moore Haven
Friday, Oct. 25
Boyd Anderson at Hollywood Hills
ABF Academy Hileah at Palmer Trinity
University at Guliver Prep
Pine Crest at North Broward Prep
Park Vista at Leonard
Palm Beach Lakes at Jupiter
Wellington at Palm Beach Central
Santaluces at Lake Worth
West Boca Raton at Palm Beach Gardens
Royal Palm Beach at Seminole Ridge
Boca Raton at Spanish River
Riverside at Ed White
Bishop Kenny at Westside
Englewood at Parker
Benjamin at Atlantic
Ribault at Paxon
Inlet Grove at Jupiter Christian
Bolles at Wolfson
King's Academy at Glades Central
Baldwin at Andrew Jackson
Apopka at Madison County
Leon at Chiles
Ida Baker at Charlotte
Coral Springs at Fort Lauderdale
Cooper City at Cypress Bay
Manatee at Braden River
Buchholz at Bartram Trail
Blanche Ely at Coconut Creek
Belleview at Mainland
Ridgeview at St. Augustine
Rockledge at New Smyrna Beach
Leesburg at Lecanto
Jensen Beach at Okeechobee
Menedez at Matanzas
Columbia at Clay
Fort Walton Beach at Choctawhatchee
Liberty Christian Prep at Ocala Christian
Astronaut at Cocoa
Neumann at Coral Shores
Glades Day at Gateway Charter
Sandalwood at Creekside
Kipp Bold City at Trinity Christian
Bell at Bishop Snyder
Windermere Prep at Out-of-Door Academy
Miami Country Day at Caterbury
Coral Glades at Nova
Lake Brantley at Lake Mary
Hagerty at Seminole
Spruce Creek at Flagler Palm Coast
University at DeLand
Westwood at South Fork
Piper at Monarch
Treasure Coast at Vero Beach
Mandarin at Oakleag
Lyman at Winter Springs
Viera at Melbourne
Nease at Tocoi Creek
Heritage and Martin County
St. Cloud at Harmony
McArthur at South Plantation
Gulf Coast at Immokalee
Mosley at Gulf Breeze
Fleming Island at Middleburg
Forest at West Port
Miramar at Everglades
Centennial at Central
Dr. Phillips at Celebration
Oviedo at Evans
Boone at Freedom
Western at Deerfield Beach
Southwest at Doral Academy
Crestview at Tate
Middleton at Brandon
Destin at Booker T. Washington
Rickards at Arnold
Sebastian River at Port St. Lucie
Crystal River at Citrus
Pine Ridge at Seabreeze
Pine Forest at Escambia
Bishop Moore at Atlantic
Wakulla at Baker County
Tavares at Deltonna
Satellite at Merritt Island
Hardee at DeSoto County
Raines at Yulee
Bayshore at Gibbs
Mount Dora at Eustis
Pensacola at West Florida
Palm Bay at Titusville
Eau Gallie at Lincoln
St. Brendan at Northwestern
Eastside at North Marion
Walton at Pensacola Catholic
LaSalle at Mater Academy Charter
Calvary Christian Academy
Tarpon Springs at Cardinal Mooney
Calvary Christian at Tampa Catholic
Bradford at Santa Fe
Killian at Somerset Academy
North Bay Haven at Bozeman
Bay at Rutherford
Pembroke Pines Charter at Hallandale
Booker T. Washington at Ransom Everglades
Bishop Verot at Clewiston
Pensacola Catholic at South Walton
North Miami Beach at Monsignor Pace
Gadsden County at Taylor County
Freeport at Walton
SmartEN Sports Academy at Florida Christian
Seminole at Northside Christian
Stanton at North Florida Educational
Zarephath Academy at North Florida Christian
First Baptist Academy at Community School of Naples
Melbourne Central Christian at Orlando Christian Prep
Westminster Christian at True North Classical
Trinity Catholic at PK Yonge
John Carroll Catholic at Marathon
Fernandina Beach at Impact Christian
Crescent City at Taylor
Discovery at Cambridge Christian
Bishop McLaughlin Catholic at Santa Fe Catholic
Father Lopez at Halifax Academy
St. Joh Paul II at FAMU
Evangelical Christian at Southwest Florida
Somerset Prep at Avant Garde Academy
Everglades Prep Academy at Somerset Academy South
Somerset Academy at St. John Paul II Academy
St. Andrew's at Somerset Academy
IMG Academy at East St. Louis (IL)
Lake Minneola at South Lake
Indian Rocks Christian at St. Stephen's Episcopal
East Lee County at Fort Myers
Miami Central at Somerset Academy
American Heritage at St. Thomas Aquinas
Cardinal Gibbons at Chaminade-Madonna
Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Savannah Country Day
Deerfield-Windsor at Maclay
Eagle's View at Mount Dora Christian
Southeast at Northeast
Oak Hall at Lake Weir
Bonita Springs at Lely
Bell Creek Academy at LaBelle
Sebring at Lake Gibson
Bradford at North Florida Educational
Land of Lakes at Wiregrass Ranch
St. Joseph at Inerlachen
Aubrey Rogers at Barron Collier
Plant City at Alonso
Miami at Palmetto
Wesley Chapel at Springstead
Lennard at Palmetto
Winter Haven at Ridge Community
Pace at Navarre
Riverview at Lehigh
Mitchell at Sunlake
Palm Harbor University at Steinbrenner
Taravella at Goleman
Haines City at George Jenkins
East Lake at Largo
East Bay at Spoto
West Broward at Dr. Krop
Gaither at Cypress Creek
Mariner at Cape Coral
Bloomingdale at Riverview
Osceola at St. Petersburg
Osceola (Kissimmee) at Lake Wales
Jones at Lake Region
Jesuit at Hillsborough
Gulf at River Ridge
Pasco at Freedom
North Port at Mulberry
Dunbar at South Fort Myers
Clearwater at Countryside
Fivay at Zephyrhills
Auburndale at Wildwood
Cypress Lake at Lemon Bay
Boca Ciega at Booker
Jefferson at King
Key West at Jackson
Hernando at Weeki Wachee
Dunedin at Anclote
Island Coast at Estero
Central at Tenoroc
South Sumter at Dunnellon
Palatka at Keystone Heights
Lake Placid at Avon Park
Hilliard at Fort White
Newberry at Williston
Union County at Hudson
St. Frances (MD) at Clearwater Central Catholic
Lakeland Christian at Victory Christian
Fort Meade at Frostproof
Southeast at Northeast
Blake at Strawberry Crest
Riverdale at North Fort Myers
Golden Gate at Palmetto Ridge
Gainesville at Vanguard
Sumner at Alonso
Durant at Bartow
Wharton at Armwood
Plant at Sickles
Port Charlotte at Naples
Leto at Tampa Bay Tech
Sarasota at Venice
Chamberlain at Robinson
Plant City at Newsome
Lakeland at Kathleen
Niceville at Milton
Dixie County at West Nassau
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Countryside Christian 56, Florida School for the Deaf 24
Varela 28, Coral Park 0
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App