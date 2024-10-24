High School

Florida high school football scores (10/24-25/2024)

Live updates and final scores from all of today's Florida high school football games

The action is ramping up as the 2024 Florida high school football season comes down the stretch. Check out the scores all weekend long through High School on SI
Follow all the games on the SBLive Florida High School Football Scoreboard every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Archbishop Carroll at Columbus

Colonial at University

Coral Gables at South Dade

Dillard at Boynton Beach

East Ridge at Olympia

First Coast at Fletcher

Flanagan at South Broward

Homestead at Edison

KIPP Bold City at Providence School

Lake Howell at Wekiva

Miami Country Day at Caterbury

Miami Springs at Hialeah

Northeast at Dr. Joaquin Garcia

Oak Ridge at Cypress Creek

Ocoee at West Orange

Orange Park at Beachside

Plantation at Norland

Ponte Vedra at IMG Academy White

Stoneman Douglas at Coral Springs Charter

Suncoast at Forest Hill

Sewannee at Atlantic Coast

Timber Creek at Winter Park

Tohopekaliga at Lake Nona

University Christian at Providence School

Zephyrhills Christian at Moore Haven

Friday, Oct. 25

Boyd Anderson at Hollywood Hills

ABF Academy Hileah at Palmer Trinity

University at Guliver Prep

Pine Crest at North Broward Prep

Park Vista at Leonard

Palm Beach Lakes at Jupiter

Wellington at Palm Beach Central

Santaluces at Lake Worth

West Boca Raton at Palm Beach Gardens

Royal Palm Beach at Seminole Ridge

Boca Raton at Spanish River

Riverside at Ed White

Bishop Kenny at Westside

Englewood at Parker

Benjamin at Atlantic

Ribault at Paxon

Inlet Grove at Jupiter Christian

Bolles at Wolfson

King's Academy at Glades Central

Baldwin at Andrew Jackson

Apopka at Madison County

Leon at Chiles

Ida Baker at Charlotte

Coral Springs at Fort Lauderdale

Cooper City at Cypress Bay

Manatee at Braden River

Buchholz at Bartram Trail

Blanche Ely at Coconut Creek

Belleview at Mainland

Ridgeview at St. Augustine

Rockledge at New Smyrna Beach

Leesburg at Lecanto

Jensen Beach at Okeechobee

Menedez at Matanzas

Columbia at Clay

Fort Walton Beach at Choctawhatchee

Liberty Christian Prep at Ocala Christian

Astronaut at Cocoa

Neumann at Coral Shores

Glades Day at Gateway Charter

Sandalwood at Creekside

Kipp Bold City at Trinity Christian

Bell at Bishop Snyder

Windermere Prep at Out-of-Door Academy

Miami Country Day at Caterbury

Coral Glades at Nova

Lake Brantley at Lake Mary

Hagerty at Seminole

Spruce Creek at Flagler Palm Coast

University at DeLand

Westwood at South Fork

Piper at Monarch

Treasure Coast at Vero Beach

Mandarin at Oakleag

Lyman at Winter Springs

Viera at Melbourne

Nease at Tocoi Creek

Heritage and Martin County

St. Cloud at Harmony

McArthur at South Plantation

Gulf Coast at Immokalee

Mosley at Gulf Breeze

Fleming Island at Middleburg

Forest at West Port

Miramar at Everglades

Centennial at Central

Dr. Phillips at Celebration

Oviedo at Evans

Boone at Freedom

Western at Deerfield Beach

Southwest at Doral Academy

Crestview at Tate

Middleton at Brandon

Destin at Booker T. Washington

Rickards at Arnold

Sebastian River at Port St. Lucie

Crystal River at Citrus

Pine Ridge at Seabreeze

Pine Forest at Escambia

Bishop Moore at Atlantic

Wakulla at Baker County

Tavares at Deltonna

Satellite at Merritt Island

Hardee at DeSoto County

Raines at Yulee

Bayshore at Gibbs

Mount Dora at Eustis

Pensacola at West Florida

Palm Bay at Titusville

Eau Gallie at Lincoln

St. Brendan at Northwestern

Eastside at North Marion

Walton at Pensacola Catholic

LaSalle at Mater Academy Charter

Calvary Christian Academy

Tarpon Springs at Cardinal Mooney

Calvary Christian at Tampa Catholic

Bradford at Santa Fe

Killian at Somerset Academy

North Bay Haven at Bozeman

Bay at Rutherford

Pembroke Pines Charter at Hallandale

Booker T. Washington at Ransom Everglades

Bishop Verot at Clewiston

Pensacola Catholic at South Walton

North Miami Beach at Monsignor Pace

Gadsden County at Taylor County

Freeport at Walton

SmartEN Sports Academy at Florida Christian

Seminole at Northside Christian

Stanton at North Florida Educational

Zarephath Academy at North Florida Christian

First Baptist Academy at Community School of Naples

Melbourne Central Christian at Orlando Christian Prep

Westminster Christian at True North Classical

Trinity Catholic at PK Yonge

John Carroll Catholic at Marathon

Fernandina Beach at Impact Christian

Crescent City at Taylor

Discovery at Cambridge Christian

Bishop McLaughlin Catholic at Santa Fe Catholic

Father Lopez at Halifax Academy

St. Joh Paul II at FAMU

Evangelical Christian at Southwest Florida

Somerset Prep at Avant Garde Academy

Everglades Prep Academy at Somerset Academy South

Somerset Academy at St. John Paul II Academy

St. Andrew's at Somerset Academy

IMG Academy at East St. Louis (IL)

Lake Minneola at South Lake

Indian Rocks Christian at St. Stephen's Episcopal

East Lee County at Fort Myers

Miami Central at Somerset Academy

American Heritage at St. Thomas Aquinas

Cardinal Gibbons at Chaminade-Madonna

Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Savannah Country Day

Deerfield-Windsor at Maclay

Eagle's View at Mount Dora Christian

Southeast at Northeast

Oak Hall at Lake Weir

Bonita Springs at Lely

Bell Creek Academy at LaBelle

Sebring at Lake Gibson

Bradford at North Florida Educational

Land of Lakes at Wiregrass Ranch

St. Joseph at Inerlachen

Aubrey Rogers at Barron Collier

Plant City at Alonso

Miami at Palmetto

Wesley Chapel at Springstead

Lennard at Palmetto

Winter Haven at Ridge Community

Pace at Navarre

Riverview at Lehigh

Mitchell at Sunlake

Palm Harbor University at Steinbrenner

Taravella at Goleman

Haines City at George Jenkins

East Lake at Largo

East Bay at Spoto

West Broward at Dr. Krop

Gaither at Cypress Creek

Mariner at Cape Coral

Bloomingdale at Riverview

Osceola at St. Petersburg

Osceola (Kissimmee) at Lake Wales

Jones at Lake Region

Jesuit at Hillsborough

Gulf at River Ridge

Pasco at Freedom

North Port at Mulberry

Dunbar at South Fort Myers

Clearwater at Countryside

Fivay at Zephyrhills

Auburndale at Wildwood

Cypress Lake at Lemon Bay

Boca Ciega at Booker

Jefferson at King

Key West at Jackson

Hernando at Weeki Wachee

Dunedin at Anclote

Island Coast at Estero

Central at Tenoroc

South Sumter at Dunnellon

Palatka at Keystone Heights

Lake Placid at Avon Park

Hilliard at Fort White

Newberry at Williston

Union County at Hudson

St. Frances (MD) at Clearwater Central Catholic

Lakeland Christian at Victory Christian

Fort Meade at Frostproof

Southeast at Northeast

Blake at Strawberry Crest

Riverdale at North Fort Myers

Golden Gate at Palmetto Ridge

Gainesville at Vanguard

Sumner at Alonso

Durant at Bartow

Wharton at Armwood

Plant at Sickles

Port Charlotte at Naples

Leto at Tampa Bay Tech

Sarasota at Venice

Chamberlain at Robinson

Plant City at Newsome

Lakeland at Kathleen

Niceville at Milton

Dixie County at West Nassau

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Countryside Christian 56, Florida School for the Deaf 24

Varela 28, Coral Park 0

