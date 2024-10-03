Florida high school football seeing high-profile players transfer in-season
It might not be anything new when it comes to players changing up teams during the season, but Florida high school football is now currently beyond the mid-season point and has already seen some movement.
The off-season in the Sunshine State when it comes to high school football transfers has seen steady increases over the years and now in-season is becoming a lot more of a normal occurrence.
It's not like there's a long list of players that have transferred in-season, that we know of anyways, but there are a couple we do know of that have seen action with their new (well not really new) teams.
Both players of note came from Chaminade-Madonna ranked No. 8 in the latest High School On SI's Florida Top 25 rankings, with quarterback Zack Katz and wide receiver Jabari Brady both heading back to the schools they played at a year ago in True North Classical and Monarch, respectively.
Katz is back at True North Classical after leaving the Titans in the off-season for Chaminade-Madonna after the 2023 season. The sophomore quarterback has completed 22-of-33 passes for 429 yards and six touchdowns.
As a freshman at True North, Katz enjoyed a stellar 2023 campaign for the Class 1M state semifinalists, completing 188-of-229 passes for 2,973 yards, 38 touchdowns and just one interception. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Class of 2027 quarterback already has offers from Appalachian State, Miami (FL) and Ole Miss.
Brady, rated a 4-star 2026 wide receiver per 247Sports, joined the Lions in the off-season and at the time, formed what looked to be one of the top receiving corps in the country. Joining the likes of Koby Howard, Jasen Lopez, Kyle Washington and Denairius Gray, it looked like Brady would be the go-to-receiver in Chaminade-Madonna's new look offense.
In Brady's first game back at Monarch, he's already making an impact with his old/new team. The junior wide receiver in his first contest back with the Knights scored three touchdowns in Monarch's 52-0 win over Coral Springs.
Last season at Monarch, Brady helped the Knights reach the Class 4M state semifinals before falling to Mandarin. As a sophomore, the wide receiver ended 2023 hauling in 70 passes for 1,392 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. In 2022 as a freshman for the Knights, Brady caught 43 passes for 864 yards and six scores.
What's even more intriguing is the turnaround on Brady facing his old team, Chaminade-Madonna, is he won't have to wait long at all. Brady will get to face off against the Lions this week in one of the Sunshine State's top Week 7 matchups.
