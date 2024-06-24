Florida high school football: Southeast announces 2024 schedule
Football schedules for the 2024 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and SBLive Sports Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Southeast Seminoles announced the following slate of games for 2024. The Seminoles will play 10 games, including Class 4A-District 11 contests with Northeast, Osceola and St. Petersburg.
Among other teams on the schedule are Aubrey Rogers, Brooksville Central, DeSoto County, Dunedin, Lakewood Ranch, Orlando Cypress Creek and Newsome.
The Seminoles will play 10 games, including Class 4A-District 11 contests with Northeast, Osceola and St. Petersburg. Among other teams on the schedule are Aubrey Rogers, Brooksville Central, DeSoto County, Dunedin, Lakewood Ranch, Orlando Cypress Creek and Newsome.
