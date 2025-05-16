Florida high school football: St. Augustine announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the St. Augustine Yellow Jackets announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Yellow Jackets will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Bartram Trail, The Bolles School, Columbia and Mandarin.
Among other teams on the Yellow Jackets' regular season slate are Clay, Menendez, Nease, Palatka, Riverside and on the road in a contest against Ridgeview.
Below is the Yellow Jackets' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 ST. AUGUSTINE YELLOW JACKETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Ponte Vedra (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Palatka
Aug. 29: vs. Menendez
Sep. 5: at The Bolles School
Sep. 12: at Riverside
Sep. 19: at Nease
Sep. 26: vs. Columbia
Oct. 10: at Clay
Oct. 17: vs. Bartram Trail
Oct. 24: at Ridgeview
Oct. 30: vs. Mandarin
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi