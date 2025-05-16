High School

Florida high school football: St. Augustine announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Yellow Jackets' schedule are Bartram Trail, The Bolles School, Columbia and Mandarin

Andy Villamarzo

St. Augustine running back Trendell Anderson (10) celebrates his first-half touchdown with wide receiver Trenton Jones (1) against Choctawhatchee in an FHSAA Region 1-4A high school football final on November 29, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
St. Augustine running back Trendell Anderson (10) celebrates his first-half touchdown with wide receiver Trenton Jones (1) against Choctawhatchee in an FHSAA Region 1-4A high school football final on November 29, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the St. Augustine Yellow Jackets announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Yellow Jackets will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Bartram Trail, The Bolles School, Columbia and Mandarin.

Among other teams on the Yellow Jackets' regular season slate are Clay, Menendez, Nease, Palatka, Riverside and on the road in a contest against Ridgeview.

Below is the Yellow Jackets' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 ST. AUGUSTINE YELLOW JACKETS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Ponte Vedra (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Palatka

Aug. 29: vs. Menendez

Sep. 5: at The Bolles School

Sep. 12: at Riverside

Sep. 19: at Nease

Sep. 26: vs. Columbia

Oct. 10: at Clay

Oct. 17: vs. Bartram Trail

Oct. 24: at Ridgeview

Oct. 30: vs. Mandarin

More From Florida High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida