Florida high school football: St. Joseph Academy announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the St. Joseph Academy Flashes announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Flashes will play a 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Cedar Creek Christian Academy, Duval Charter, First Baptist's Christian Academy and Old Plank Christian Academy.
Among other six teams on the Flashes' regular season slate are Hilliard, Interlachen, Oak Hall School, The Geneva School, West Oaks Academy and at home in a contest against Young Kids In Motion.
Below is the Flashes' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY FLASHES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Cedar Creek Christian Academy
Aug. 29: at The Geneva School
Sep. 5: vs. First Baptist's Christian Academy
Sep. 12: at Old Plank Christian Academy
Sep. 19: at Hilliard
Sep. 26: vs. Duval Charter
Oct. 3: vs. Young Kids In Motion
Oct. 10: vs. West Oaks Academy
Oct. 17: vs. Oak Hall School
Oct. 24: vs. Interlachen
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi