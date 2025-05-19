High School

Florida high school football: St. Joseph Academy announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Flashes' schedule are Cedar Creek Christian Academy, Duval Charter, First Baptist's Christian Academy and Old Plank Christian Academy

Andy Villamarzo

A high school football helmet sits on a field. /

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the St. Joseph Academy Flashes announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Flashes will play a 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Cedar Creek Christian Academy, Duval Charter, First Baptist's Christian Academy and Old Plank Christian Academy.

Among other six teams on the Flashes' regular season slate are Hilliard, Interlachen, Oak Hall School, The Geneva School, West Oaks Academy and at home in a contest against Young Kids In Motion.

Below is the Flashes' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY FLASHES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Cedar Creek Christian Academy

Aug. 29: at The Geneva School

Sep. 5: vs. First Baptist's Christian Academy

Sep. 12: at Old Plank Christian Academy

Sep. 19: at Hilliard

Sep. 26: vs. Duval Charter

Oct. 3: vs. Young Kids In Motion

Oct. 10: vs. West Oaks Academy

Oct. 17: vs. Oak Hall School

Oct. 24: vs. Interlachen

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

