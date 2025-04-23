Florida high school football: Sumner announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Sumner Stingrays announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Stingrays will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 3-state champion Armwood, Bartram Trail and 9-time state champ Lakeland.
Among other teams on the Stingrays' schedule are Alonso, Hillsborough, Newsome, Plant, Plant City, Strawberry Crest and at home against Wharton.
Below is the Stingrays' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 SUMNER STINGRAYS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Jesuit (preseason), 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 22: vs. Bartram Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: at Armwood, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 5: vs. Wharton, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 12: at Newsome, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 19: vs. Plant, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 26: vs. Plant City, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Hillsborough, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Strawberry Crest, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: vs. Alonso, 7:30 p.m.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi