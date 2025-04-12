Florida high school football: Sunlake releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Sunlake Seahawks furnished SBLive Florida with following slate of games for 2025. The Seahawks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against district foes Land O' Lakes Mitchell and Wiregrass Ranch, who reached the Class 6A, Region 3 final in 2024.
Among other teams on the Seahawks' schedule are Anclote, Gulf, Hollins, Seminole, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek, Wesley Chapel and at home against Weeki Wachee to open the season.
Below is the Seahawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 SUNLAKE SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
May 23: at Pasco (spring game)
Aug. 15: vs. Hernando (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Weeki Wachee
Aug. 29: at Anclote
Sep. 5: vs. Seminole
Sep. 19: vs. Hollins
Sep. 26: at Wiregrass Ranch
Oct. 3: at Gulf
Oct. 10: vs. Land O' Lakes
Oct. 17: vs. Wesley Chapel
Oct. 24: at Mitchell
Oct. 30: at Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek
