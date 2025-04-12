High School

Florida high school football: Sunlake releases 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Seahawks' schedule are teams like district foes Land O' Lakes Mitchell and Wiregrass Ranch

Andy Villamarzo

Sunlake's 2025 football schedule has been finalized / Courtesy of Sunlake Football

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Sunlake Seahawks furnished SBLive Florida with following slate of games for 2025. The Seahawks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against district foes Land O' Lakes Mitchell and Wiregrass Ranch, who reached the Class 6A, Region 3 final in 2024.

Among other teams on the Seahawks' schedule are Anclote, Gulf, Hollins, Seminole, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek, Wesley Chapel and at home against Weeki Wachee to open the season.

Below is the Seahawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

2025 SUNLAKE SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

May 23: at Pasco (spring game)

Aug. 15: vs. Hernando (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Weeki Wachee

Aug. 29: at Anclote

Sep. 5: vs. Seminole

Sep. 19: vs. Hollins

Sep. 26: at Wiregrass Ranch

Oct. 3: at Gulf

Oct. 10: vs. Land O' Lakes

Oct. 17: vs. Wesley Chapel

Oct. 24: at Mitchell

Oct. 30: at Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek

Andy Villamarzo
