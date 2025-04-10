High School

Florida high school football: Suwannee announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Bulldogs' schedule are teams like Baker County, Madison County and Taylor County

Andy Villamarzo

The Suwannee Bulldogs play the Chiles Timberwolves in a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Cc2v1366
The Suwannee Bulldogs play the Chiles Timberwolves in a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Cc2v1366 / Alicia Devine/Democrat

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Suwannee Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulldogs will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Baker County, Madison County (2024 Rural state champion) and Taylor County.

Among other teams on the schedule are Atlantic Coast, Chiles, Columbia, Godby, Hamilton County, Lafayette and at home against an always tough Wakulla squad.

Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

2025 Suwannee Bulldogs high school football schedule
2025 Suwannee Bulldogs high school football schedule / Courtesy of Suwannee Football

2025 SUWANNEE BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All regular season games to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Aug. 15: at Bishop Kenny (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Columbia

Aug. 29: at Lafayette

Sep. 5: at Madison County

Sep. 12: vs. Godby

Sep. 19: vs. Hamilton County

Sep. 26: vs. Wakulla

Oct. 10: at Baker County

Oct. 17: Taylor County

Oct. 24: vs. Atlantic Coast

Oct. 31: at Chiles

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida