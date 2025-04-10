Florida high school football: Suwannee announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Suwannee Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulldogs will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Baker County, Madison County (2024 Rural state champion) and Taylor County.
Among other teams on the schedule are Atlantic Coast, Chiles, Columbia, Godby, Hamilton County, Lafayette and at home against an always tough Wakulla squad.
Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
2025 SUWANNEE BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
All regular season games to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Aug. 15: at Bishop Kenny (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Columbia
Aug. 29: at Lafayette
Sep. 5: at Madison County
Sep. 12: vs. Godby
Sep. 19: vs. Hamilton County
Sep. 26: vs. Wakulla
Oct. 10: at Baker County
Oct. 17: Taylor County
Oct. 24: vs. Atlantic Coast
Oct. 31: at Chiles
