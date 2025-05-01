Florida high school football: Tavares announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Tavares Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulldogs will play 10 games, including three notable contests against George Jenkins, Orlando Bishop Moore and The Villages.
Among other teams on the Bulldogs' schedule are Citrus, Deltona, East Ridge, Eustis, Mount Dora, South Lake and on the road against Umatilla.
Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 TAVARES BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Ocala Forest (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Citrus
Aug. 29: at South Lake
Sep. 12: at George Jenkins
Sep. 19: vs. The Villages (homecoming)
Sep. 26: at Eustis
Oct. 3: at Umatilla
Oct. 10: vs. Mount Dora
Oct. 17: vs. Orlando Bishop Moore
Oct. 24: vs. Deltona
Oct. 31: at East Ridge
