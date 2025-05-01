Florida high school football: Taylor County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Taylor County Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulldogs will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Chiefland, Fort White, Dixie County and Wakulla.
Among other teams on the Bulldogs' schedule are Destin, Leon, Lafayette (preseason), Maclay, Marianna, North Florida Christian and at home against Suwannee.
Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 TAYLOR COUNTY BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Lafayette (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Fort White
Aug. 29: at Wakulla
Sep. 5: vs. Dixie County
Sep. 12: at North Florida Christian
Sep. 19: at Destin
Oct. 3: at Maclay
Oct. 10: vs. Chiefland
Oct. 17: vs. Suwannee
Oct. 24: at Marianna
Oct. 31: at Leon
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi