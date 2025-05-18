High School

Florida high school football: Terry Parker announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Braves' schedule are Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Ed White and Fleming Island

Terry Parker CB (4) Charron Dorsey jr runs out of the end zone with an intercepted University Christian pass during first quarter action. The Terry Parker football team hosted University Christian at Joe Hodge Field Friday, October 22, 2021. Jki 102221 Univchristianvsparkerfootball 09
Terry Parker CB (4) Charron Dorsey jr runs out of the end zone with an intercepted University Christian pass during first quarter action. The Terry Parker football team hosted University Christian at Joe Hodge Field Friday, October 22, 2021. Jki 102221 Univchristianvsparkerfootball 09 / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Terry Parker Braves announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Braves will play a 9-game slate, including four notable contests against Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Ed White and Fleming Island.

Among other five teams on the Braves' regular season slate are Englewood, Fletcher, Menendez, Palatka, Sandalwood and at home in a contest against Westside.

Below is the Braves' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 TERRY PARKER BRAVES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Palatka (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Atlantic Coast

Aug. 29: vs. Fletcher

Sep. 12: vs. Menendez

Sep. 19: at Ed White

Sep. 26: at Bishop Kenny

Oct. 10: vs. Westside

Oct. 17: at Fleming Island

Oct. 23: at Englewood

Oct. 30: at Sandalwood



-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

