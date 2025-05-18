Florida high school football: Terry Parker announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Terry Parker Braves announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Braves will play a 9-game slate, including four notable contests against Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Ed White and Fleming Island.
Among other five teams on the Braves' regular season slate are Englewood, Fletcher, Menendez, Palatka, Sandalwood and at home in a contest against Westside.
Below is the Braves' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 TERRY PARKER BRAVES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Palatka (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Atlantic Coast
Aug. 29: vs. Fletcher
Sep. 12: vs. Menendez
Sep. 19: at Ed White
Sep. 26: at Bishop Kenny
Oct. 10: vs. Westside
Oct. 17: at Fleming Island
Oct. 23: at Englewood
Oct. 30: at Sandalwood
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi