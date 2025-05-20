High School

Florida high school football: The Benjamin School announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Buccaneers' schedule are Class 1A state semifinalist Cardinal Newman, Gulliver Prep, Jensen Beach, John Carroll Catholic and on the road against Tampa Jesuit

Andy Villamarzo

The First Baptist Academy Lions compete against the Benjamin Buccaneers in the Class 1A regional semifinal at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. FBA won 34-20.
The First Baptist Academy Lions compete against the Benjamin Buccaneers in the Class 1A regional semifinal at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. FBA won 34-20. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Benjamin School Buccaneers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Buccaneers will play a full 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Class 1A state semifinalist Cardinal Newman, Gulliver Prep, Jensen Beach, John Carroll Catholic and on the road against Tampa Jesuit.

Among other teams on the Buccaneers' regular season slate are King's Academy, Jupiter Christian, Seminole Ridge, St. Andrew's and on the road in a contest against Victory Prep.

Below is the Buccaneers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 THE BENJAMIN SCHOOL BUCCANEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Dwyer (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Jupiter Christian

Aug. 29: at Tampa Jesuit

Sep. 5: at Cardinal Newman

Sep. 11: vs. Gulliver Prep

Sep. 19: at Jensen Beach

Sep. 26: at Victory Prep

Oct. 3: at Seminole Ridge

Oct. 17: vs. King's Academy

Oct. 24: at John Carroll Catholic

Oct. 30: vs. St. Andrew's

