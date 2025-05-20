Florida high school football: The Benjamin School announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Benjamin School Buccaneers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Buccaneers will play a full 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Class 1A state semifinalist Cardinal Newman, Gulliver Prep, Jensen Beach, John Carroll Catholic and on the road against Tampa Jesuit.
Among other teams on the Buccaneers' regular season slate are King's Academy, Jupiter Christian, Seminole Ridge, St. Andrew's and on the road in a contest against Victory Prep.
Below is the Buccaneers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 THE BENJAMIN SCHOOL BUCCANEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Dwyer (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Jupiter Christian
Aug. 29: at Tampa Jesuit
Sep. 5: at Cardinal Newman
Sep. 11: vs. Gulliver Prep
Sep. 19: at Jensen Beach
Sep. 26: at Victory Prep
Oct. 3: at Seminole Ridge
Oct. 17: vs. King's Academy
Oct. 24: at John Carroll Catholic
Oct. 30: vs. St. Andrew's
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi