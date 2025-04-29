Florida high school football: Timber Creek announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Timber Creek Wolves announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wolves will play 10 games, including three notable contests 2024 Class 4A finalist Orlando Jones, Lake Nona and Winter Park.
Among other teams on the Wolves' schedule are Boone, Colonial, East River, Hagerty, Orlando Freedom, Poinciana and at home against Olympia.
Below is the Wolves' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 TIMBER CREEK WOLVES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Tohopekaliga (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Orlando Jones, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Olympia, 7 p.m.
Sep. 5: vs. Boone, 7 p.m.
Sep. 12: at Orlando Freedom, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: vs. Winter Park, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26: at Colonial, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: at East River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Hagerty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: at Lake Nona, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31: vs. Poinciana, 7 p.m.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi