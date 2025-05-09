Florida high school football: Tocoi Creek announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Tocoi Creek Toros announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Toros will play a full 10-game slate, including three notable contests against region foes Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny and Beachside.
Among other teams on the Toros' schedule are Buchholz, Clay, First Coast, Menendez, Nease, Oakleaf and on the road against Westside
Below is the Toros' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 TOCOI CREEK TOROS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Fletcher (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. First Coast
Aug. 29: at Westside
Sep. 5: at Bishop Kenny
Sep. 12: vs. Clay
Sep. 26: at Bartram Trail
Oct. 3: at Beachside
Oct. 10: vs. Gainesville Buchholz
Oct. 17: vs. Menendez
Oct. 24: at Nease
Oct. 31: vs. Oakleaf
