Florida high school football: Tocoi Creek announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Toros' schedule are Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny and Beachside

Andy Villamarzo

Tocoi Creek Toros running back Vincent Galella (9) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Buchholz Bobcats during the first half at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Monday, October 14, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Tocoi Creek Toros running back Vincent Galella (9) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Buchholz Bobcats during the first half at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Monday, October 14, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Tocoi Creek Toros announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Toros will play a full 10-game slate, including three notable contests against region foes Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny and Beachside.

Among other teams on the Toros' schedule are Buchholz, Clay, First Coast, Menendez, Nease, Oakleaf and on the road against Westside

Below is the Toros' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 TOCOI CREEK TOROS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Fletcher (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. First Coast

Aug. 29: at Westside

Sep. 5: at Bishop Kenny

Sep. 12: vs. Clay

Sep. 26: at Bartram Trail

Oct. 3: at Beachside

Oct. 10: vs. Gainesville Buchholz

Oct. 17: vs. Menendez

Oct. 24: at Nease

Oct. 31: vs. Oakleaf

