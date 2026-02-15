Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Feb. 15, 2026
The teams in the High School on SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings mostly held serve in their battles for league supremacy and playoff seeding.
The biggest game of the week saw No. 9 West Albany beat crosstown rival South Albany for the second time this season to remain atop the Mid-Willamette Conference standings.
Only one new team entered the rankings this week, with Seaside rejoining at No. 25 after it beat previous No. 25 Marist Catholic.
1. Tualatin (20-1)
Last week: 1
The Timberwolves weren’t troubled in either of their Three Rivers League matchups last week.
2. West Linn (18-2)
Last week: 2
The Lions kept pace with Tualatin in the league standings with a pair of easy road wins.
3. South Medford (19-2)
Last week: 3
The Panthers wrapped up the Southwest Conference title with two weeks left.
4. Benson (19-2)
Last week: 4
The Astros clinched a share of the PIL title with three games left in the season.
5. Redmond (19-1)
Last week: 5
The Panthers have won 19 straight following home victories over Summit and Ridgeview.
6. Springfield (19-2)
Last week: 6
The Millers thrashed Eagle Point to remain alone atop the Midwestern League standings.
7. Crater (18-4)
Last week: 8
The Comets picked up a solid nonleague win at Henley, then returned to Midwestern League play by routing Thurston.
8. Jesuit (15-5)
Last week: 9
The Crusaders survived a home scare from Mountainside to remain unbeaten in the Metro League.
9. West Albany (15-5)
Last week: 10
The Bulldogs completed the season sweep of South Albany to maintain a one-game lead in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
10. South Albany (15-4)
Last week: 7
The RedHawks couldn’t keep pace with their crosstown rivals and fell 1.5 games back in the Mid-Willamette standings.
11. Southridge (13-7)
Last week: 11
The Skyhawks won their only game of the week by 38 over Westview.
12. Vale (23-1)
Last week: 12
The Vikings went unbeaten in the Eastern Oregon League and will play for the district title Friday night.
13. Sherwood (19-3)
Last week: 13
The Bowmen are one win away from securing the Pacific Conference title after beating Century by 15 at home.
14. Amity (23-2)
Last week: 14
The Warriors finished PacWest Conference play undefeated to earn a spot in the district final Saturday night.
15. Nelson (15-6)
Last week: 15
The Hawks passed a big road test at Barlow; their last big Mt. Hood Conference test comes Tuesday with their rematch at Clackamas.
16. South Salem (17-3)
Last week: 16
The Saxons won their only game of the week by 19 at home against McNary.
17. Baker (19-4)
Last week: 17
The Bulldogs avenged an earlier loss to La Grande to forge a tie atop the Greater Oregon League standings.
18. Wilsonville (18-3)
Last week: 18
The Wildcats won their three games by an average of 57 points.
19. Stayton (16-3)
Last week: 19
The Eagles moved into a tie with Cascade for the Oregon West Conference lead by beating the Cougars by nine on the road.
20. Barlow (14-7)
Last week: 20
The Bruins saw any hopes of winning the Mt. Hood Conference die with their loss to Nelson.
21. Clackamas (16-4)
Last week: 21
The Cavaliers tuned up for their rematch with Nelson by crushing Reynolds.
22. West Salem (12-9)
Last week: 22
The Titans rolled over Sprague in their only game of the week.
23. Sheldon (17-4)
Last week: 23
The Irish avenged an earlier loss to Grants Pass, edging the Lady Cavers 49-48 at home.
24. Oregon City (14-7)
Last week: 24
The Pioneers ended a three-game losing streak by beating Tigard and St. Mary’s Academy in Three Rivers League play.
25. Seaside (16-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Seagulls picked up a big road win over Scappoose to remain atop the Cowapa League, then went out of league to post a 13-point home win over Marist Catholic.
Dropped Out
No. 25 Marist Catholic
Under Consideration
Bandon
Banks
Bend
Henley
La Salle Prep
Lebanon
North Bend
Regis
Silverton
Valley Catholic
Weston-McEwen