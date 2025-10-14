Southridge jumps inside the top 10; Atlantic checks in at #25

Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 14, 2025
With another week of the high school football season completed in Florida, it is time to take a look at the updated High School on SI Florida high school football rankings.
Almost everything inside the top 25 held to chalk last week, but Lake Wales dropped out of the top 25 when they were defeated by Jones 48-22. Southridge also climbed into the top 10 after a dominating 49-0 win over Southwest.
The matchup to watch for this week inside the top 25 is when Miami Central takes the short trek south to take on Southridge.
There are two more matchups that could have major implications in the second half of the season. Clearwater Central Catholic travels to Venice, and a Venice victory would almost solidify them a spot in next week's rankings. Meanwhile, Choctawhatchee faces their crosstown foes in Fort Walton Beach with major bragging rights at stake.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. IMG Academy (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. NFL Academy (UK)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated NFL Academy (UK) 41-38
Next up: at Monarch
3. Chaminade-Madonna (6-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Blanche Ely 60-0
Next up: vs. Avant Garde Academy
4. Miami Northwestern (6-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Key West 56-0
Next up: vs. Palmetto
5. Miami Central (5-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Stranahan 59-6
Next up: at Southridge
6. Armwood (7-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Sickles 49-0
Next up: at Steinbrenner
7. Southridge (8-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Southwest (Miami) 49-0
Next up: vs. Miami Central
8. Cardinal Mooney (6-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Lakewood 35-12
Next up: vs. Monsignor Pace
9. Lakeland (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Sebring 34-7
Next up: vs. Specially Fit Academy
10. West Boca Raton (6-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Royal Palm Beach 31-0
Next up: at Cardinal Newman
11. Raines (6-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Madison County 27-14
Next up: vs. Creekside
12. St. Augustine (7-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Clay 56-7
Next up: vs. Bartram Trail
13. Clearwater Central Catholic (7-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Zephyrhills Christian Academy 51-12
Next up: at Venice
14. Vero Beach (7-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Rockledge 42-7
Next up: at Pahokee
15. Choctawhatchee (8-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Rickards 31-0
Next up: at Fort Walton Beach
16. Buchholz (7-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Tocoi Creek 42-7
Next up: vs. Bartram Trail on Oct. 23
17. Edgewater (8-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Winter Springs 47-0
Next up: vs. Dr. Phillips
18. Evans (6-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Wekiva 44-0
Next up: at Lake Mary
19. Jesuit (6-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Middleton 63-7
Next up: at Brandon
20. Bolles (6-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Andrew Jackson 48-0
Next up: vs. Riverside
21. Tampa Bay Tech (5-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated East Bay 32-9
Next up: vs. Durant
22. Mandarin (6-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Fletcher 22-13
Next up: vs. Oakleaf on Oct. 24
23. Gaither (6-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Springstead 49-0
Next up: vs. Wharton
24. DeLand (7-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Flagler Palm Coast 49-21
Next up: at University on Oct. 24
25. Atlantic (7-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Coconut Creek 33-30
Next up: vs. Deerfield Beach