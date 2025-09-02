High School

Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025

The top five remains the same as last week, and Bolles and Vero Beach enter the top 25 for the first time this season

Reed Green

West Boca Raton running back Javian Mallory bursts through the hole for his second touchdown of a three-score performance against Palm Beach Central on Aug. 28, 2025. / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With another week of action completed in the Sunshine State, the top five in the High School on SI Florida top 25 football rankings remain the same.

West Boca Raton and Miami Central move up in the top 10 after dominating victories. Meanwhile, further down in the rankings, Southridge, Miami Norland and Raines also pick up their first victories of the season.

With there being numerous matchups in the top 25 this week, this week should be even more exciting than last week, with a handful of the elite teams in Florida separating themselves from the pack.

1. IMG Academy (2-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Winslow Township (NJ) 35-14

Next up: at Coronado (NV) on Sept. 13

2.  American Heritage (1-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Chaminade-Madonna

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Boyd Anderson 72-6

Next up: at Columbus

4. Jones (2-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Timber Creek 36-0

Next up: vs. Evans

5. Miami Northwestern (0-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Carol City

6. West Boca Raton (1-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Palm Beach Central 50-7

Next up: vs. Bergen Catholic (NJ)

7. Miami Central (1-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Edison 50-12

Next up: at Booker T. Washington

8. Lake Mary (2-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Osceola 17-12

Next up: at Lakeland

9. Tampa Bay Tech (2-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Wharton 50-14

Next up: vs. Armwood

10. Armwood (2-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Sumner 31-14

Next up: at Tampa Bay Tech

11. Cocoa (1-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Mainland 19-14

Next up: at Vero Beach

12. Chaminade-Madonna (1-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated McArthur 28-14

Next up: at American Heritage

13. Cardinal Mooney (1-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Cherry Creek (CO) 24-21

Next up: vs. Rockledge

14.  Venice (0-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Bishop Verot

15. Lakeland (1-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to De La Salle (CA) 10-6

Next up: vs. Lake Mary

16. Lake Wales (2-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Ridge Community 34-6

Next up: at Auburndale

17. Clearwater Central Catholic (2-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Sebring 35-0

Next up: vs. Tampa Catholic

18. Southridge (1-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Goleman 63-22

Next up: at Palmetto

19. Miami Norland (1-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Carol City 42-13

Next up: at South Dade

20. Raines (1-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Sandalwood 77-0

Next up: at Trinity Christian Academy

21. Buchholz (1-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Vero Beach 28-24

Next up: vs. Eastside

22. St. Augustine (2-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Menendez 48-6

Next up: at Bolles

23. Cardinal Newman (1-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Lost to Roman Catholic 49-35

Next up: vs. Benjamin

24. Bolles (2-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Trinity Christian Academy 35-12

Next up: vs. St. Augustine

25. Vero Beach (2-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Buchholz 28-24

Next up: vs. Cocoa

REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

