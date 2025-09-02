Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
With another week of action completed in the Sunshine State, the top five in the High School on SI Florida top 25 football rankings remain the same.
West Boca Raton and Miami Central move up in the top 10 after dominating victories. Meanwhile, further down in the rankings, Southridge, Miami Norland and Raines also pick up their first victories of the season.
With there being numerous matchups in the top 25 this week, this week should be even more exciting than last week, with a handful of the elite teams in Florida separating themselves from the pack.
1. IMG Academy (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Winslow Township (NJ) 35-14
Next up: at Coronado (NV) on Sept. 13
2. American Heritage (1-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Chaminade-Madonna
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Boyd Anderson 72-6
Next up: at Columbus
4. Jones (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Timber Creek 36-0
Next up: vs. Evans
5. Miami Northwestern (0-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Carol City
6. West Boca Raton (1-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Palm Beach Central 50-7
Next up: vs. Bergen Catholic (NJ)
7. Miami Central (1-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Edison 50-12
Next up: at Booker T. Washington
8. Lake Mary (2-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Osceola 17-12
Next up: at Lakeland
9. Tampa Bay Tech (2-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Wharton 50-14
Next up: vs. Armwood
10. Armwood (2-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Sumner 31-14
Next up: at Tampa Bay Tech
11. Cocoa (1-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Mainland 19-14
Next up: at Vero Beach
12. Chaminade-Madonna (1-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated McArthur 28-14
Next up: at American Heritage
13. Cardinal Mooney (1-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Cherry Creek (CO) 24-21
Next up: vs. Rockledge
14. Venice (0-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Bishop Verot
15. Lakeland (1-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to De La Salle (CA) 10-6
Next up: vs. Lake Mary
16. Lake Wales (2-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Ridge Community 34-6
Next up: at Auburndale
17. Clearwater Central Catholic (2-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Sebring 35-0
Next up: vs. Tampa Catholic
18. Southridge (1-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Goleman 63-22
Next up: at Palmetto
19. Miami Norland (1-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Carol City 42-13
Next up: at South Dade
20. Raines (1-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Sandalwood 77-0
Next up: at Trinity Christian Academy
21. Buchholz (1-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Vero Beach 28-24
Next up: vs. Eastside
22. St. Augustine (2-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Menendez 48-6
Next up: at Bolles
23. Cardinal Newman (1-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to Roman Catholic 49-35
Next up: vs. Benjamin
24. Bolles (2-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Trinity Christian Academy 35-12
Next up: vs. St. Augustine
25. Vero Beach (2-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Buchholz 28-24
Next up: vs. Cocoa