Florida high school football: Tradition Prep announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Tradition Prep Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Glades Day, Fort Pierce Central and Westminster Academy.
Among other teams on the Pirates' schedule are Bayside, Berean Christian, Coral Springs Charter, Jupiter Christian, LaBelle, Legacy and at home against Satellite.
Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 TRADITION PREP PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at LaBelle
Aug. 22: at Westminster Academy
Aug. 29: vs. Glades Day
Sep. 5: vs. Bayside
Sep. 12: vs. Fort Pierce Central
Sep. 19: vs. Legacy
Oct. 5: at Jupiter Christian
Oct. 10: at Coral Springs Charter
Oct. 17: vs. Satellite
Oct. 24: vs. Berean Christian
