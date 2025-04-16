High School

Florida high school football: Tradition Prep announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Pirates' schedule are teams like Glades Day, Fort Pierce Central and Westminster Academy

Andy Villamarzo

Tradition Prep's Jah'Zion Drummond tries to outrun Port St. Lucie's Terriel Harmon, Jr. during a high school football game on Thursday, October 3, 2024 at South County Stadium in Port St. Lucie.
Tradition Prep's Jah'Zion Drummond tries to outrun Port St. Lucie's Terriel Harmon, Jr. during a high school football game on Thursday, October 3, 2024 at South County Stadium in Port St. Lucie. / Bryan Cooney/Special to TCPalm / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Tradition Prep Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Glades Day, Fort Pierce Central and Westminster Academy.

Among other teams on the Pirates' schedule are Bayside, Berean Christian, Coral Springs Charter, Jupiter Christian, LaBelle, Legacy and at home against Satellite.

Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

2025 TRADITION PREP PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at LaBelle

Aug. 22: at Westminster Academy

Aug. 29: vs. Glades Day

Sep. 5: vs. Bayside

Sep. 12: vs. Fort Pierce Central

Sep. 19: vs. Legacy

Oct. 5: at Jupiter Christian

Oct. 10: at Coral Springs Charter

Oct. 17: vs. Satellite

Oct. 24: vs. Berean Christian

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida