Florida high school football: True North Classical announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Knights' schedule are Bishop Verot and Columbus

Andy Villamarzo

Zac Katz played for True North Classical in 2023, but has since transferred to Chaminade-Madonna
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the True North Classical announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Knights will play 10 games, including two contests against Bishop Verot and Columbus.

Among other teams on the schedule are Archbishop McCarthy, Cardinal Mooney, Jackson, Monsignor Pace, Westminster Christian and at home against University Christian.

Below is the Knights' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 TRUE NORTH CLASSICAL KNIGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 12: at Belen Jesuit

Aug. 22: at Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 29: at Bishop Verot

Sep. 5: vs. Monsignor Pace

Sep. 12: at Archbishop McCarthy

Sep. 26: at ACC

Oct. 3: vs. University Christian

Oct. 11: at Jackson

Oct. 17: vs. Somerset Academy-Canyons

Oct. 24: at Columbus

Oct. 30: at Westminster Christian

