Florida high school football: True North Classical announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the True North Classical announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Knights will play 10 games, including two contests against Bishop Verot and Columbus.
Among other teams on the schedule are Archbishop McCarthy, Cardinal Mooney, Jackson, Monsignor Pace, Westminster Christian and at home against University Christian.
Below is the Knights' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 TRUE NORTH CLASSICAL KNIGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 12: at Belen Jesuit
Aug. 22: at Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 29: at Bishop Verot
Sep. 5: vs. Monsignor Pace
Sep. 12: at Archbishop McCarthy
Sep. 26: at ACC
Oct. 3: vs. University Christian
Oct. 11: at Jackson
Oct. 17: vs. Somerset Academy-Canyons
Oct. 24: at Columbus
Oct. 30: at Westminster Christian
