Florida high school football: University School announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Sharks' schedule are teams like Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Jupiter Christian and Lakeland

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the University School Sharks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Sharks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Jupiter Christian and Lakeland.

Among other teams on the Sharks' schedule are Delray Beach American Heritage, Nova, Oxbridge Academy, Ransom, Somerset Silver Palms, St. Andrews and on the road against St. Brendan.

Below is the Sharks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

University Christian School announced their 2025 football schedule
University Christian School announced their 2025 football schedule

2025 UNIVERSITY SCHOOL SHARKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Jupiter Christian (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Lakeland Christian

Aug. 29: vs. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

Sep. 5: at Nova

Sep. 12: at St. Andrews

Sep. 26: at Somerset Silver Palms

Oct. 3: at Oxbridge Academy

Oct. 10: at St. Brendan

Oct. 16: vs. Ransom

Oct. 23: vs. Delray Beach Anerican Heritage

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

