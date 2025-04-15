Florida high school football: University School announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the University School Sharks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Sharks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, Jupiter Christian and Lakeland.
Among other teams on the Sharks' schedule are Delray Beach American Heritage, Nova, Oxbridge Academy, Ransom, Somerset Silver Palms, St. Andrews and on the road against St. Brendan.
Below is the Sharks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 UNIVERSITY SCHOOL SHARKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Jupiter Christian (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Lakeland Christian
Aug. 29: vs. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
Sep. 5: at Nova
Sep. 12: at St. Andrews
Sep. 26: at Somerset Silver Palms
Oct. 3: at Oxbridge Academy
Oct. 10: at St. Brendan
Oct. 16: vs. Ransom
Oct. 23: vs. Delray Beach Anerican Heritage
