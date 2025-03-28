Florida high school football: Viera announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Viera Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hawks will play 10 games, including two contests against Kissimmee Osceola, Merritt Island and Titusville.
Among other teams on the schedule are Astronaut, Cocoa Beach, Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Deltona, Melbourne and on the road against Tohopekaliga.
Below is the Hawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 VIERA HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Palm Bay (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Rockledge
Aug. 29: vs. Deltona
Sep. 5: at Astronaut
Sep. 12: at Titusville
Sep. 19: at Tohopekaliga
Oct. 3: at Cocoa Beach
Oct. 10: at Kissimmee Osceola
Oct. 17: vs. Daytona Seabreeze
Oct. 24: vs. Melbourne
Oct. 31: vs. Merritt Island
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi