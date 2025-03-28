High School

Florida high school football: Viera announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Hawks' schedule are Choctawhatchee and Pensacola Catholic

Andy Villamarzo

Eric Nelson passes the ball for Viera during the game against Osceola Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The game was delayed from last Friday due to Hurricane Milton. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TO2AY via USA TODAY NETWORK / Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Viera Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hawks will play 10 games, including two contests against Kissimmee Osceola, Merritt Island and Titusville.

Among other teams on the schedule are Astronaut, Cocoa Beach, Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Deltona, Melbourne and on the road against Tohopekaliga.

Below is the Hawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 VIERA HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Palm Bay (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Rockledge

Aug. 29: vs. Deltona

Sep. 5: at Astronaut

Sep. 12: at Titusville

Sep. 19: at Tohopekaliga

Oct. 3: at Cocoa Beach

Oct. 10: at Kissimmee Osceola

Oct. 17: vs. Daytona Seabreeze

Oct. 24: vs. Melbourne

Oct. 31: vs. Merritt Island

