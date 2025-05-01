High School

Florida high school football: Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Coyotes' schedule are teams like Braden River, Land O' Lakes and 2023 Class 3M state semifinalist Gaither

Andy Villamarzo

Cypress Creek wide receiver Shaan Patel
Cypress Creek wide receiver Shaan Patel / Alex Walworth

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek Coyotes announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Coyotes will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Braden River, Land O' Lakes and 2023 Class 3M state semifinalist Gaither.

Among other teams on the Coyotes' schedule are Fivay, Hudson, Pasco, Springstead, Sunlake, River Ridge and at home against rival Wesley Chapel.

Below is the Coyotes' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 WESLEY CHAPEL CYPRESS CREEK COYOTES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Legacy Charter (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Braden River

Aug. 29: at Land O' Lakes

Sep. 5: vs. Hudson

Sep. 12: at River Ridge

Sep. 19: vs. Fivay

Sep. 26: at Springstead

Oct. 10: vs. Wesley Chapel

Oct. 17: vs. Pasco

Oct. 24: at Gaither

Oct. 30: vs. Sunlake

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida