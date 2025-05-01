Florida high school football: Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek Coyotes announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Coyotes will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Braden River, Land O' Lakes and 2023 Class 3M state semifinalist Gaither.
Among other teams on the Coyotes' schedule are Fivay, Hudson, Pasco, Springstead, Sunlake, River Ridge and at home against rival Wesley Chapel.
Below is the Coyotes' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 WESLEY CHAPEL CYPRESS CREEK COYOTES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Legacy Charter (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Braden River
Aug. 29: at Land O' Lakes
Sep. 5: vs. Hudson
Sep. 12: at River Ridge
Sep. 19: vs. Fivay
Sep. 26: at Springstead
Oct. 10: vs. Wesley Chapel
Oct. 17: vs. Pasco
Oct. 24: at Gaither
Oct. 30: vs. Sunlake
