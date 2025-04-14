Florida high school football: West Orange releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the West Orange Warriors recently released its schedule with following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 3-time state champion Apopka, Boone and Titusville.
Among other teams on the Seahawks' schedule are Dr. Phillips, Evans, Lake Buena Vista, Ocoee, Olympia and at home against Ocala West Port.
Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 WEST ORANGE WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Horizon (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Evans
Aug. 29: at Wekiva
Sep. 5: vs. Titusville
Sep. 12: at Orlando Boone
Sep. 19: vs. Lake Buena Vista
Sep. 26: at Apopka
Oct. 10: vs. Ocala West Port
Oct. 17: at Olympia
Oct. 23: at Ocoee
Oct. 31: vs. Dr. Phillips
