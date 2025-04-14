High School

Florida high school football: West Orange releases 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Warriors' schedule are teams like Apopka, Boone and Titusville

Andy Villamarzo

West Orange won Saturday's FHS7v7 Association tournament title at South Sumter, Mar. 29th, 2025
West Orange won Saturday's FHS7v7 Association tournament title at South Sumter, Mar. 29th, 2025 / Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the West Orange Warriors recently released its schedule with following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 3-time state champion Apopka, Boone and Titusville.

Among other teams on the Seahawks' schedule are Dr. Phillips, Evans, Lake Buena Vista, Ocoee, Olympia and at home against Ocala West Port.

Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

West Orange Warriors recently released their 2025 schedule
West Orange Warriors recently released their 2025 schedule / Courtesy of West Orange Football

2025 WEST ORANGE WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Horizon (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Evans

Aug. 29: at Wekiva

Sep. 5: vs. Titusville

Sep. 12: at Orlando Boone

Sep. 19: vs. Lake Buena Vista

Sep. 26: at Apopka

Oct. 10: vs. Ocala West Port

Oct. 17: at Olympia

Oct. 23: at Ocoee

Oct. 31: vs. Dr. Phillips

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida