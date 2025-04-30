High School

Florida high school football: Williston announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Red Devils' schedule are teams like Chiefland, Lake Minneola, Newberry and Ocala Trinity Catholic

Andy Villamarzo

The Taylor County Bulldogs host the Williston Red Devils in a high school football game
The Taylor County Bulldogs host the Williston Red Devils in a high school football game / Brian Miller/Democrat

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Williston Red Devils announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Red Devils will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Chiefland, Lake Minneola, Newberry and Ocala Trinity Catholic.

Among other teams on the Red Devils' schedule are Belleview, Gainesville, KIPP Bold City, North Marion, Paxon School and at home against Taylor Pierson.

Below is the Red Devils' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 WILLISTON RED DEVILS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at University Christian (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Chiefland

Sep. 5: at Paxon School

Sep. 12: vs. Lake Minneola

Sep. 19: vs. North Marion

Sep. 26: at Ocala Trinity Catholic

Oct. 3: at Belleview

Oct. 10: at Taylor Pierson

Oct. 17: at Gainesville

Oct. 24: at Newberry

Oct. 31: vs. KIPP Bold City

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida