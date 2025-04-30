Florida high school football: Williston announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Williston Red Devils announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Red Devils will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Chiefland, Lake Minneola, Newberry and Ocala Trinity Catholic.
Among other teams on the Red Devils' schedule are Belleview, Gainesville, KIPP Bold City, North Marion, Paxon School and at home against Taylor Pierson.
Below is the Red Devils' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 WILLISTON RED DEVILS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at University Christian (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Chiefland
Sep. 5: at Paxon School
Sep. 12: vs. Lake Minneola
Sep. 19: vs. North Marion
Sep. 26: at Ocala Trinity Catholic
Oct. 3: at Belleview
Oct. 10: at Taylor Pierson
Oct. 17: at Gainesville
Oct. 24: at Newberry
Oct. 31: vs. KIPP Bold City
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi