High School

Florida high school football: Winter Haven announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Blue Devils' schedule are Auburndale, Haines City, Kissimmee Osceola and Parrish Community

Andy Villamarzo

Winter Haven's John Kostuch (16) throws against Auburndale during their game at Bruce Canova Stadium in Auburndale, Fl on Friday November 1, 2024. Scott Wheeler | PhotoAuburndale's (0) tackles Winter Haven's (16) during their game at Bruce Canova Stadium in Auburndale, Fl on Friday November 1, 2024. Scott Wheeler | Photo
Winter Haven's John Kostuch (16) throws against Auburndale during their game at Bruce Canova Stadium in Auburndale, Fl on Friday November 1, 2024. Scott Wheeler | PhotoAuburndale's (0) tackles Winter Haven's (16) during their game at Bruce Canova Stadium in Auburndale, Fl on Friday November 1, 2024. Scott Wheeler | Photo / Scott Wheeler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Winter Haven Blue Devils announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Devils will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Auburndale, Haines City, Kissimmee Osceola and Parrish Community.

Among other teams on the Blue Devils' regular season slate are George Jenkins, Lake Region, Palm Beach Lakes, Ridge Community, Sarasota and on the road in a contest against Zephyrhills Christian.

Below is the Blue Devils' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 WINTER HAVEN BLUE DEVILS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Zephyrhills Christian

Aug. 29: at Lake Region

Sep. 5: vs. Kissimmee Osceola

Sep. 19: vs. Palm Beach Lakes

Sep. 26: vs. Haines City

Oct. 3: vs. Parrish Community

Oct. 10: at George Jenkins

Oct. 17: vs. Sarasota

Oct. 24: vs. Ridge Community

Oct. 31: vs. Auburndale

More From Florida High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida