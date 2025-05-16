Florida high school football: Winter Haven announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Winter Haven Blue Devils announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Devils will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Auburndale, Haines City, Kissimmee Osceola and Parrish Community.
Among other teams on the Blue Devils' regular season slate are George Jenkins, Lake Region, Palm Beach Lakes, Ridge Community, Sarasota and on the road in a contest against Zephyrhills Christian.
Below is the Blue Devils' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WINTER HAVEN BLUE DEVILS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Zephyrhills Christian
Aug. 29: at Lake Region
Sep. 5: vs. Kissimmee Osceola
Sep. 19: vs. Palm Beach Lakes
Sep. 26: vs. Haines City
Oct. 3: vs. Parrish Community
Oct. 10: at George Jenkins
Oct. 17: vs. Sarasota
Oct. 24: vs. Ridge Community
Oct. 31: vs. Auburndale
More From Florida High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi