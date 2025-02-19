Florida High School Girls Basketball: 10 regional finals/state semifinal matchups to watch
The 2024-2025 high school girls basketball regular season and district tournaments are completed. We saw plenty of surprises and upsets over the last couple of months, where we expect the postseason to be no different. Now, we are ready to see what the Florida high school girls basketball third round of the playoffs (regional finals/state semifinals) will have in store.
We bring you the 10 third round must-see matchups this week. Check out our list and fill free to chime in on social media if you think we missed your game.
Florida High School Girls Basketball 10 Regional Finals/State Semifinal Games to Watch:
Keswick Christian at Seacrest Country Day (Class 1A): Though not a single player for Seacrest Country Day averages more than 10 points per game, the Stingrays find balance scoring with five players averaging more than 7.4 per contest.
Rutherford at Bolles (Class 3A): This might be one of the top matchups, regardless of class. The Rams will make the long commute over to the 904 to take on a Bulldogs team that’s won 13 straight games since January 4th.
Windermere Prep at Cardinal Mooney (Class 3A): The Cougars vanquished Lake Highland Prep, a usual state championship contender, with ease in the semifinals. Now they play host to a Windermere Prep squad coming off a 74-53 thrashing of The Villages.
DeSoto County at Sarasota Booker (Class 4A): For only the third time in program history, a DeSoto County team has reached the Elite Eight round. Problem for the Bulldogs is they’ll be up against a formidable Tornadoes squad.
Bishop Moore at Palm Bay (Class 4A): Talk about your titanic region final. Both teams have been itching for this matchup and they’ll get their chance on Friday night.
Clearwater at Port Charlotte (Class 5A): Based on the common opponents between the two schools, this is shaping up to be a very good one down at the Pirates’ Cove.
Sickles at Steinbrenner (Class 6A): A good ole all-Hillsborough County region final. Both teams won nail biters on the road to advance and now get a chance from the friendly confines of the 813.
Timber Creek at Ocoee (Class 7A): Both teams narrowly won at home in the region semifinals and now square off for a chance to reach the state semis.
Miami at Doral Academy (Class 7A): This is the best region final game down in South Florida on Friday night as both teams have been buzzsaws all along the way.
Hilliard at Wildwood (Rural): State semifinals begin for the lower classifications and the Wildcats look to continue remaining undefeated when they take on Hilliard. Wildwood is led by Trinidy Harris, who is averaging 18.5 points per game.
