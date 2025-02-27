Florida high school girls basketball Class 1A Final: North Florida Educational vs Grandview Prep live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Class 1A title game between North Florida Educational Institute and Grandview Prep.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned the Class 1A girls basketball champion.
North Florida Educational Institute (20-12) is making their first appearance in the state championship game in program history.
Grandview Prep (25-4) are also seeking their first state title in program history.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
North Florida Educational
Grandview Prep
PREGAME
The Class 1A championship game between North Florida Educational Institute and Grandview Prep will tip-off at 5:02 p.m.