Florida high school girls basketball Class 1A Final: North Florida Educational vs Grandview Prep live updates

A champion will be crowned in Class 1A between North Florida Educational Institute and Grandview Prep. High School on SI will be providing live updates

Ross Van De Griek

Grandview Prep's Abby Price (15) passes out of a pinch against Keswick Christian's defense during the class 1A state semi-final in the FHSAA Basketball State Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Fl on Tuesday February 25, 2025. Grandview Prep defeated Keswick Christian 64-30 to advance. Scott Wheeler | Photo / Scott Wheeler | Photo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Class 1A title game between North Florida Educational Institute and Grandview Prep.

North Florida Educational Institute (20-12) is making their first appearance in the state championship game in program history.

Grandview Prep (25-4) are also seeking their first state title in program history.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

North Florida Educational

Grandview Prep

PREGAME

The Class 1A championship game between North Florida Educational Institute and Grandview Prep will tip-off at 5:02 p.m.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

