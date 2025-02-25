Florida high school girls basketball Class 1A semifinal: Central Florida Christian vs North Florida Educational
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships get underway with Central Florida Christian taking on North Florida Educational Institute.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 1A championship game on Thursday.
Central Florida Christian (21-8) reached the Final Four picking up wins over Calvary Christian Academy (Ormond Beach), North Tampa Christian, and Mount Dora Christian. It is the second consecutive Final Four appearance for the Eagles.
North Florida Educational Institute (19-12) reached the Final Four after picking up wins over Countryside Christian, Seven Rivers Christian, and Eagle's View Academy. It is the first Final Four appearance in school history for the Eagles.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Central Florida Christian
15
8
NFEI
13
9
PREGAME
The Class 1A semifinal between Central Florida Christian and North Florida Educational Institute will tip-off at 5:02 p.m.
Central Florida Christian Starting Lineup: Aarin Manuel, Makayla White, Soraya Jokhan, Arriah Denmark, Victoria Rodriguez
North Florida Educational Institute Starting Lineup: Sawsan Komara, Gabriella Vyant, Beyonce Jedinie, Jannell Houston, Jorrdann Sibley
1st Quarter
We are underway
Both teams struggling to score early on, 7:02 remaining in the opening quarter.
Soraya Jokhan gets the scoring started nearly three minutes in... 2-0 CFCA
Beyonce Jedinie gets the Fightin' Eagles on the board... 4-3 CFCA midway through the opening quarter.
Jokhan with six quick points for CFCA increasing their lead to 11-5 with 2:40 remaining in the opening quarter.
Jedinie gets her second basket of the game... 14-9 CFCA with under a minute left in the opening quarter.
Both teams in the bonus... 15-11 CFCA with 15 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
End of 1st Quarter: Central Florida Christian Academy 15, North Florida Educational Institute 13
2nd Quarter
North Florida Educational Insitute with two quick buckets to tie the game at 18.
Timeout Central Florida Christian. NFEI takes their first lead of the game at 22-20 with 3:18 remaining in the half.
Jokhan splits a pair of free throws. NFEI leads 22-21 with 2:08 remaining in the half.
Halftime: Central Florida Christian 23, North Florida Educational Institute 22
Halftime
3rd Quarter
Second half is underway