Florida high school girls basketball Class 1A semifinal: Central Florida Christian vs North Florida Educational

The winner of this game moves onto face Grandview Prep in the 1A Championship Game on Thursday.

Central Florida Christian Academy Girls Basketball 2024-2025
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships get underway with Central Florida Christian taking on North Florida Educational Institute.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 1A championship game on Thursday.

Central Florida Christian (21-8) reached the Final Four picking up wins over Calvary Christian Academy (Ormond Beach), North Tampa Christian, and Mount Dora Christian. It is the second consecutive Final Four appearance for the Eagles.

North Florida Educational Institute (19-12) reached the Final Four after picking up wins over Countryside Christian, Seven Rivers Christian, and Eagle's View Academy. It is the first Final Four appearance in school history for the Eagles.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Central Florida Christian

15

8

NFEI

13

9

PREGAME

The Class 1A semifinal between Central Florida Christian and North Florida Educational Institute will tip-off at 5:02 p.m.

Central Florida Christian Starting Lineup: Aarin Manuel, Makayla White, Soraya Jokhan, Arriah Denmark, Victoria Rodriguez

North Florida Educational Institute Starting Lineup: Sawsan Komara, Gabriella Vyant, Beyonce Jedinie, Jannell Houston, Jorrdann Sibley

1st Quarter

We are underway

Both teams struggling to score early on, 7:02 remaining in the opening quarter.

Soraya Jokhan gets the scoring started nearly three minutes in... 2-0 CFCA

Beyonce Jedinie gets the Fightin' Eagles on the board... 4-3 CFCA midway through the opening quarter.

Jokhan with six quick points for CFCA increasing their lead to 11-5 with 2:40 remaining in the opening quarter.

Jedinie gets her second basket of the game... 14-9 CFCA with under a minute left in the opening quarter.

Both teams in the bonus... 15-11 CFCA with 15 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

End of 1st Quarter: Central Florida Christian Academy 15, North Florida Educational Institute 13

2nd Quarter

North Florida Educational Insitute with two quick buckets to tie the game at 18.

Timeout Central Florida Christian. NFEI takes their first lead of the game at 22-20 with 3:18 remaining in the half.

Jokhan splits a pair of free throws. NFEI leads 22-21 with 2:08 remaining in the half.

Halftime: Central Florida Christian 23, North Florida Educational Institute 22

Halftime

3rd Quarter

Second half is underway

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

