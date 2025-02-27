Florida high school girls basketball Class 2A semifinal: Holy Trinity Episcopal vs Providence live updates
The Class 2A girls' basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy and Providence. Winner advances to Saturday afternoon's state championship game
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy Tigers taking on the Providence Stallions
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the morning to see who will be representing in the Class 2A championship game on Saturday.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy is making their first appearance in the Final Four in school history.
Providence School is back for the third consecutive season in the Final Four.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Holy Trinity
Providence
PREGAME
The Class 2A semifinal between Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy and Providence will tip-off at 9:02 a.m.
