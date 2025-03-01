High School

Florida high school girls basketball Class 3A Final: Bolles vs Cardinal Mooney live updates

A first-time champion will be crowned in the Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game between Bolles and Cardinal Mooney. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the day.

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High girls basketball player Kali Barrett
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High girls basketball player Kali Barrett / THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Bolles Bulldogs taking on the Cardinal Mooney Cougars

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the morning to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday.

Bolles is seeking their first state title in school history.

Cardinal Mooney is seeking their first state title in school history

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Bolles

Cardinal Mooney

