Florida high school girls basketball Class 4A Semifinals preview, predictions
The FHSAA Class 4A state girls basketball final four teams are set in the state of Florida and the classification did not disappoint. We've seen plenty of upsets as well as some thrilling finishes over the last couple of weeks.
Heading into Tuesday's state semifinal games, everything has held in store. In the first semifinal, the No. 3 seeded Rickards Raiders will be making their first Final Four appearance since 2013 taking on the No. 2 seed American Heritage Patriots. In the second semifinal, the No. 4 seed Booker Lady Tornaodes will take on the No. 1 seed Palm Bay Pirates.
Class 4A Semifinal #1: Tuesday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.
Rickards (20-3) vs American Heritage Plantation (20-8)
The Rickards Lady Raiders are back in the Final Four for the first time in 12 years. They come into Lakeland riding a five-game winning streak dating back to January 18 when they lost to Bishop Kenny. The Raiders got the rematch with Bishop Kenny in the regional final back on February 21, where they defeated the Crusaders 39-31.
The Raiders' two leading scorers feature senior combo guard Genesis Henry and junior guard Amirahs Hayes, who are averaging 12.7 and 11.2 points per game, respectively. Also, keep an eye on senior forward Jariyah Jordan, who is the team's leading rebounder, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game this season.
Meanwhile, American Heritage Plantation is no stranger when it comes to playing in the final four where they are making their ninth consecutive appearance.
The Patriots come into Tuesday's semifinal matchup on a seven-game winning streak dating back to January 25 when they lost to 2A state champion Miami Country Day.
The Patriots have been in cruise control throughout their playoff run, where all three of their wins have come by 30+ points, including a 81-33 win over Mater Lakes Academy in the regional final back on February 21.
The Patriots have three players averaging in double figures, led by junior guard Jasleen Green, who is averaging 18.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season. Senior power forward Dezuray McGill is also having a stellar season for the Patriots averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.
Prediction: American Heritage Plantation
Class 4A Semifinal #2: Tuesday, March 4 at 5:00 p.m.
Booker (19-7) vs Palm Bay (23-7)
The Booker Tornadoes are back in the Final Four for the third time in the last four seasons, have won seven consecutive games entering Tuesday's matchup with top-seed Palm Bay.
The Tornadoes punched their ticket to the Final Four after a 74-37 thumping win over Desoto County in the regional final back on February 21.
The Tornadoes are led by a two-headed monster duo featuring junior guard Yvette Brown and senior guard Brianna Behn, who are averaging 13.6 and 13.1 points per game, respectively. Behn is also the team's leader in rebounding, where she is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game this season.
Senior guard Jsiyah Taylor is another name to watch for the Tornadoes, where she averages 11.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season.
The Palm Bay Pirates are arguably the favorites to win the Class 4A Championship this season, where they will come into Tuesday's semifinal matchup on a 13-game winning streak dating back to January 4 where they lost to IMG Academy, 60-41.
The Pirates are in the Final Four for the first time since 2021 where they reached the Championship Game before losing to American Heritage Plantation.
The Pirates are led by senior forward Jaida Civil, who is signed to play collegiate basketball at the University of Tennessee next season, averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season.
The Pirates have been on an offensive tear this postseason, where they're averaging 77.6 points per game while allowing just 24.3 points per game.
Prediction: Palm Bay