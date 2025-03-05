High School

Florida high school girls basketball Class 5A Semifinal: Gainesville vs Northeast (Oakland Park) live updates

The 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) girls' basketball state championships resume with the Class 5A semifinal between the Gainesville Hurricanes and Northeast Hurricanes. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the day.

Ross Van De Griek

Newberry Panthers guard Brandy Whitfield (1) pressures Gainesville Hurricanes Jamison Cardwell (0) in the first half. The Gainesville Hurricanes hosted the Newberry Panthers at Gainesville High School in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. The Hurricanes defeated the Panthers 67-41. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Gainesville Hurricanes taking on the Northeast (Oakland Park) Hurricanes.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 5A championship game on Friday.

Gainesville is in the Final Four for the first time since 1987.

Northeast is in their first Final Four in program history.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Gainesville

Northeast

PREGAME

The Class 5A semifinal between Gainesville and Northeast (Oakland Park) will tip-off at 1:02 p.m.

