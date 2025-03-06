High School

Florida high school girls basketball Class 6A Semifinal: Bloomingdale vs Tocoi Creek live updates

The 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) girls' basketball state championships resume with the Class 6A semifinal between the Bloomingdale Bulls and Tocoi Creek Toros. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the day.

Tocoi Creek's Mckenzie Mabry (3) vie for a rebound during the fourth quarter of the District 3-6A girls basketball final Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns, Fla. The Tocoi Creek Toros defeated the Bartram Trail Bears 52-37.
Tocoi Creek's Mckenzie Mabry (3) vie for a rebound during the fourth quarter of the District 3-6A girls basketball final Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns, Fla. The Tocoi Creek Toros defeated the Bartram Trail Bears 52-37. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Bloomingdale Bulls taking on the Tocoi Creek Toros.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday.

Bloomingdale is in the Final Four for the third consecutive season.

Tocoi Creek is in the Final Four for the first time in program history

(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)

PREGAME

The Class 6A semifinal between Bloomingdale and Tocoi Creek will tip-off at 1:00 p.m.

Bloomingdale Starting Lineup: Aviance Torres, Noelle Mengel, Savannah Ferguson, Jayla Griffin, Izellah Kendrick

Tocoi Creek Starting Lineup: Savannah Bischoff, Gabi Iturralde, McKenzie Mabry, Asiana McCreary, Audrey Beyer

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Tocoi Creek wins the opening tip

Izellah Kendrick (Bloomingdale) starts the scoring... 2-0 Bulls

Audrey Beyer (Tocoi Creek) gets the Toros on the board... 3-2 Tocoi Creek

Kendrick (Bloomingdale) gets her second field goal... 4-3 Bloomingdale

Savannah Ferguson (Bloomingdale) scores a 2-point field goal... 6-3

Noelle Mengel (Bloomingdale) makes free throw 1 of 2... 7-3

Mengel makes free throw 2 of 2... 8-3

Timeout Tocoi Creek... 8-3 Bloomingdale with 3:22 left in the first quarter

Published
