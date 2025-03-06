Florida high school girls basketball Class 6A Semifinal: Bloomingdale vs Tocoi Creek live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Bloomingdale Bulls taking on the Tocoi Creek Toros.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday.
Bloomingdale is in the Final Four for the third consecutive season.
Tocoi Creek is in the Final Four for the first time in program history
(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Bloomingdale
Tocoi Creek
PREGAME
The Class 6A semifinal between Bloomingdale and Tocoi Creek will tip-off at 1:00 p.m.
Bloomingdale Starting Lineup: Aviance Torres, Noelle Mengel, Savannah Ferguson, Jayla Griffin, Izellah Kendrick
Tocoi Creek Starting Lineup: Savannah Bischoff, Gabi Iturralde, McKenzie Mabry, Asiana McCreary, Audrey Beyer
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Tocoi Creek wins the opening tip
Izellah Kendrick (Bloomingdale) starts the scoring... 2-0 Bulls
Audrey Beyer (Tocoi Creek) gets the Toros on the board... 3-2 Tocoi Creek
Kendrick (Bloomingdale) gets her second field goal... 4-3 Bloomingdale
Savannah Ferguson (Bloomingdale) scores a 2-point field goal... 6-3
Noelle Mengel (Bloomingdale) makes free throw 1 of 2... 7-3
Mengel makes free throw 2 of 2... 8-3
Timeout Tocoi Creek... 8-3 Bloomingdale with 3:22 left in the first quarter