Florida high school girls basketball Class 6A semifinal: Steinbrenner vs Miami Southridge live updates

The 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) girls' basketball state championships resume with the Class 6A semifinal between the Steinbrenner Warriors and Miami Southridge Spartans. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the day.

Ross Van De Griek

Miami Southridge advances to the Final Four for the first time in program history (February 21, 2025) Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Public Schools
Miami Southridge advances to the Final Four for the first time in program history (February 21, 2025) Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Public Schools

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Steinbrenner Warriors taking on the Miami Southridge Spartans.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday.

Steinbrenner is in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Miami Southridge is in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Steinbrenner

Miami Southridge

PREGAME

The Class 6A girls basketball semifinal between Steinbrenner and Miami Southridge will tip-off at 9:02 a.m.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

