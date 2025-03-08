High School

Florida high school girls basketball Class 7A Final: Dr. Phillips vs Winter Haven live updates

A champion will be crowned in the Class 7A Girls Basketball Championship Game between the Dr. Phillips Panthers and Winter Haven Blue Devils. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the night.

Ross Van De Griek

Winter Haven Blue Devils (13) Serenity Hardy goes upm for the shot over Dr. Phillips Panthers (00) Elise Horne during the FHSAA 7A Girls State semifinal game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Fl. Friday March 8, 2024. Winter Haven fell 65-62 to Dr. Phillips. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Dr. Phillips Panthers taking on the Winter Haven Blue Devils

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the morning to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 7A championship game on Saturday.

Dr. Phillips is seeking their fourth consecutive state title

Winter Haven is seeking their sixth state title in school history (1st since 2018)

Dr. Phillips defeated Doral Academy, 72-54 in their semifinal game on Friday

Winter Haven defeated Ocoee, 64-41 in their semifinal game on Friday

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Dr. Phillips

Winter Haven

PREGAME

The Class 7A girls' basketball championship game between Dr. Phillips and Winter Haven will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

Published
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

