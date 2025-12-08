Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (12/8/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Dec. 1-7. Voting closes on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Caden Considine of Byron (Illinois) football for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Considine ran for a Class 3A state championship game record 367 yards and three touchdowns while amassing 430 total yards of offense in a 56-50 victory over Unity. The senior also had a key pass breakup in the end zone in the final seconds.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Tylon Adams, sr., Arlington Christian (Georgia) basketball
Adams filed up the box score with 27 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in a 69-53 win over Utopian Academy.
2. Kaegan Ash, sr., Mount Enterprise (Texas) football
Ash, a Texas Tech signee, ran for 501 yards and six touchdowns while catching two passes for 102 yards and two TDs in a 64-58 win over Bremond. Ash has 4,322 rushing yards this season, a new Texas single-season record. The previous mark of 4,045 yards belonged to Sugar Land’s Kenneth Hall (1953).
3. SaRod Baker, jr., DeSoto (Texas) football
Baker ran for 384 yards and seven touchdowns — a new DeSoto single-game record — in a 61-41 win over Willis.
4. Ben Beaulieu, so., Southington (Connecticut) football
Beaulieu had 15 carries for 138 yards and five touchdowns as Southington edged Glastonbury, 35-30.
5. Eli Brown, sr., Chesnee (South Carolina) basketball
Brown netted 41 points — including the 1,000th of his prep career — in a 73-38 romp over Broome.
6. Jason Crowe Jr., sr. Inglewood (California) basketball
Crowe Jr., a Missouri signee, had 50 points, five steals, three assists and two blocks as Inglewood downed Cypress, 95-80.
7. Ezavier Crowell, sr., Jackson (Alabama) football
Crowell, an Alabama signee, turned 24 carries into 304 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 52-0 shutout of Anniston for the Class 4A state title.
8. Sergine Deme, sr., Grover Cleveland (California) basketball
Deme led the way with 36 points and 13 rebounds in an 81-65 victory over Blair.
9. Blake Elder, sr., Avon (Ohio) football
Elder completed 12 of 18 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns — matching the Division II title game record — in a 37-20 state championship win over Anderson.
10. Preston Hatfield, sr., Lee’s Summit (Missouri) football
Hatfield set a new Show-Me Bowl rushing record with 33 carries for 457 yards and four touchdowns as Lee’s Summit defeated Nixa for the Class 6 title, 41-37.
11. Jaden Jones, so., Avonworth (Pennsylvania) football
Jones caught seven passes for 187 yards — a new PIAA title game record — in a 31-7 Class 3A state championship game victory over Northwestern Lehigh. The senior caught a 53-yard touchdown pass on Avonworth’s first offensive play.
12. Brady Lombardo, jr., Holy Cross (Connecticut) football
Lombardo completed 15 of 18 passes for 346 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-21 rout of Rockville.
13. Hudson Lorensen, sr., Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (Iowa) basketball
Lorensen scored 29 points in a 68-49 win over Dallas Center-Grimes.
14. Ethan Marta, sr., Westwood (Michigan) basketball
Marta notched 31 points in a 69-16 rout of West Iron County.
15. Nate McComb, sr., Lake Braddock (Virginia) basketball
McComb had a monster double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds as Lake Braddock defeated Centreville, 60-45.
16. Dylan McCord, sr., Thousand Oaks (California) basketball
McCord buried seven three-pointers en route to 36 points in a 73-54 win over Milken. The senior also had three steals.
17. Lance McGee, sr., Sumner (Washington) football
McGee, an Oregon State signee, had 46 carries for 368 yards and six touchdowns as Sumner defeated Lake Stevens, 41-25, for its second straight Class 4A title.
18. Mateo Medina, jr., Geneva (Florida) basketball
Medina scored 30 points as Geneva blasted Circle Christian, 88-56.
19. Pierre Rondo, North Oldham (Kentucky) basketball
Rondo, the son of former NBAer Rajon Rondo, scored 29 points in a 75-54 win over Ballard. Pierre Rondo is an eighth-grader playing varsity basketball for North Oldham.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App