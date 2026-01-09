Florida High School Looks To Familiar Face To Lead Football Program
A Florida high school football team is bringing back a familiar face to lead the program for a second time.
Baker County High School announced on social media that hiring of Jamie Rodgers to fill the vacant head football coaching position. Rodgers most recently served in that role at Bradford High School.
This marks the second time serving as head coach at Baker County for Rodgers.
“BHCS welcomes Coach Jamie Rodgers back and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our students, school and community,” a post from Baker County High School’s social media account announced.
Jamie Rodgers Replaces Brock Canaday, Who Lasted Just One Season At Baker County
Rodgers had a strong four-year run leading Bradford, as the Tornadoes went 47-7 during his time as head coach. That included an appearance in the state championship game in 2024.
Bradford won at least 10 games each of the past four seasons under Rodgers, who replaces Brock Canaday at Baker County.
Canaday lasted just one season leading the Wildcats, going 4-7 with a playoff appearance. It was the first losing season for the program since 2014.
Baker County Returns Several Key Pieces For New Head Coach
Rodgers has previously led programs at Suwannee and Cook County along with his stint at Baker County from 2016-19 and Bradford. During his first go-round leading the Wildcats, they earned a Class 5A state championship berth, going 13-2 in 2017.
Baker County is expected to return the likes of freshman quarterback Kelden Dupree, who played in 11 games this past fall and completed five passes for 68 yards, junior athlete Hudson Hodges, who ran for 173 yards and caught a team-leading 29 passes for 415 yards and two scores, along with classmate Rhett Rhoden.