Florida high school softball region semifinals: Top 25 games to watch (5/12/2025)
Well, can you believe it? The 2025 regular season has now come and gone, with plenty of surprises, upsets and superb performances from the athletes. Now, we are ready to see what high school softball region semifinals have in store for us. But to know where you’re going, we’d like to help you out a little bit.
>>Florida high school softball playoff brackets<<
We are back with the Top 25 list of region semifinal games, with so many great matchups on the schedule once again this week. Check our list out and chime in via our social media handles with softball games you think we may have missed.
Tuesday, May 12
West Broward at Coral Reef
John Carroll Catholic at Florida Christian
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Montverde Academy
Northview at Jay
Baker County at Arnold
Berkeley Prep at Bishop Verot
East Ridge at Sarasota
Middleburg at Matanzas
Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Baldwin
Mulberry at Dunedin
Lake Wales at Lake Region
Newsome at Sumner
Bloomingdale at Palm Beach Gardens
Cardinal Gibbons at Somerset Academy
Creekside at Hagerty
South Sumter at Eustis
Park Vista at Western
Sebring at Winter Springs
Branford at Madison County
Steinbrenner at Parrish Community
Mitchell at East Lake
Bartow at Lake Howell
Apopka at Lake Brantley
Chiles at Niceville
Key West at Archbishop McCarthy
