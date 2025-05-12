High School

Florida high school softball region semifinals: Top 25 games to watch (5/12/2025)

With the 2025 region quarterfinals behind us, we have highlighted 25 games from the region semifinals you won't want to miss

Andy Villamarzo

Lake Wales' Lana Davis throws to first base against McKeel on Friday in the Bartow Tournament of Champions Softball Tournament at the Bartow Sports Complex.
Lake Wales' Lana Davis throws to first base against McKeel on Friday in the Bartow Tournament of Champions Softball Tournament at the Bartow Sports Complex. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, can you believe it? The 2025 regular season has now come and gone, with plenty of surprises, upsets and superb performances from the athletes. Now, we are ready to see what high school softball region semifinals have in store for us. But to know where you’re going, we’d like to help you out a little bit.

>>Florida high school softball playoff brackets<<

We are back with the Top 25 list of region semifinal games, with so many great matchups on the schedule once again this week. Check our list out and chime in via our social media handles with softball games you think we may have missed.

Florida Softball Region Semifinals Top 25 Games to Watch (5/12/2025)

Tuesday, May 12

West Broward at Coral Reef

John Carroll Catholic at Florida Christian

Cornerstone Charter Academy at Montverde Academy

Northview at Jay

Baker County at Arnold

Berkeley Prep at Bishop Verot

East Ridge at Sarasota

Middleburg at Matanzas

Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Baldwin

Mulberry at Dunedin

Lake Wales at Lake Region

Newsome at Sumner

Bloomingdale at Palm Beach Gardens

Cardinal Gibbons at Somerset Academy

Creekside at Hagerty

South Sumter at Eustis

Park Vista at Western

Sebring at Winter Springs

Branford at Madison County

Steinbrenner at Parrish Community

Mitchell at East Lake

Bartow at Lake Howell

Apopka at Lake Brantley

Chiles at Niceville

Key West at Archbishop McCarthy

