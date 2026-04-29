Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? – April 28, 2026
Central Florida high school softball players last week geared up for the playoffs with some impressive performances in the final week of the regular season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 27 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played April 20-25, 2026.
Congratulations to the winner for games played April 13-18, 2026: Ocoee RHP/OF Jadore Thompson.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 3, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Skylar Colas, UTIL, Mount Dora
Went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI to power the Hurricanes past Windermere, 15-3.
Mary Czachorowski, 2B/P, West Orange
Star senior went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Warriors past rival, Dr. Phillips, 12-2.
Emmy Luke, UTIL, Eustis
Junior went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBI to guide the Panthers past Cheverus (ME), 6-3.
Kalyn Woods, OF, Boone
Senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Braves past Ocoee, 12-1.
Samanthalea Edwards, P, Kissimmee Osceola
Junior went 4-for-4 with a double, home run and one RBI to march the Knights past East River, 12-2.
Mackenzie Whitehouse, UTIL, Harmony
Went 3-for-3 with two triples and two RBI to steer the Longhorns past Viera, 5-0.
Cierra Walker, UTIL, Windermere Prep
Sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI to lead the Lakers past Legacy Charter, 16-1.
Alajah Kimber-Gaines, 2B, Wekiva
Super sophomore went 3-for-3 with three RBI to guide the Mustangs past Jones, 16-1.
Lily Lowery, UTIL, Pine Ridge
Stellar sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI to power the Panthers past Port Orange Atlantic, 13-0.
Analiz Martinez, UTIL, Lake Minneola
Went 5-for-5 with two doubles, triple, two home runs and seven RBI to guide the Hawks past Windermere, 16-4.
Amiyah Jones, UTIL, Deltona
Junior went 3-for-4 with two RBI to guide the Wolves past Westerly (RI), 15-5.
Gianna Calderon, UTIL, Lake Nona
Fantastic freshman went 4-for-5 with four RBI to power the Lions past Cypress Creek, 21-8,
Emma Hartung, UTIL, Trinity Prep
Went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI to lead the Saints past Lyman, 5-1.
Brianna Santos, 1B/3B, East Ridge
Senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to march the Knights past Lake Howell, 17-1.
Ava Hertz, OF, Seminole
Talented junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to guide the Seminoles past Kissimmee Osceola, 13-3.
Brenna Neal, UTIL, Celebration
Went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI to lead the Storm past Kissimmee Liberty, 17-16.
Mercedes Cordero, UTIL, Orlando Christian Prep
Super seventh-grader went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to march the Warriors past City of Life Christian, 15-7.
Morgyn Welch, LHP/1B, Horizon
Junior struck out 12 in seven innings to guide the Hawks past Davenport, 7-2.
Emerson Gunkel, P, The First Academy (Orlando)
Star senior pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out three, to march the Royals past Mount Dora Christian, 1-0.
Nevaeh Williams, P/1B, Montverde Academy
Stellar senior struck out 14 and walked none in a complete-game shutout, leading the Eagles past Cheverus (ME), 4-0.
Emily Fantone, P, DeLand
Went 2-for-2 and struck out five in picking up the complete-game win, powering the Bulldogs past Winter Park, 2-1.
Raelyn Richardson, C/1B, Mount Dora Christian
Senior crushed three doubles and a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Bulldogs past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 13-3.
Shyanne Marble, C/CF, Ocoee
Senior went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI to march the Knights past Freedom (Orlando), 16-0.
Riley Johnson, 3B/P/C, Bishop Moore
Senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Hornets past Lake Nona, 8-4.
Abigail Latulippe, 3B/UTIL, Eau Gallie
Junior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to propel the Commodores past Bayside, 8-2.
Layna Ayala, C/UTIL, Melbourne
Talented junior and FSU commit went 3-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Oviedo, 6-1.
Shea Young, P/OF, Viera
Fantastic freshman pitched a complete-game, two-hitter, striking out seven, to guide the Hawks past Melbourne Central Catholic, 3-1.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962
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Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.