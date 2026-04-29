Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? – April 28, 2026

Central Florida high school softball players last week geared up for the playoffs with some impressive performances in the final week of the regular season.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 27 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played April 20-25, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 13-18, 2026: Ocoee RHP/OF Jadore Thompson.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 3, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Skylar Colas, UTIL, Mount Dora

Went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI to power the Hurricanes past Windermere, 15-3.

Mary Czachorowski, 2B/P, West Orange

Star senior went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Warriors past rival, Dr. Phillips, 12-2.

Emmy Luke, UTIL, Eustis

Junior went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBI to guide the Panthers past Cheverus (ME), 6-3.

Kalyn Woods, OF, Boone

Senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Braves past Ocoee, 12-1.

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Samanthalea Edwards, P, Kissimmee Osceola

Junior went 4-for-4 with a double, home run and one RBI to march the Knights past East River, 12-2.

Mackenzie Whitehouse, UTIL, Harmony

Went 3-for-3 with two triples and two RBI to steer the Longhorns past Viera, 5-0.

Cierra Walker, UTIL, Windermere Prep

Sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI to lead the Lakers past Legacy Charter, 16-1.

Alajah Kimber-Gaines, 2B, Wekiva

Super sophomore went 3-for-3 with three RBI to guide the Mustangs past Jones, 16-1.

Lily Lowery, UTIL, Pine Ridge

Stellar sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI to power the Panthers past Port Orange Atlantic, 13-0.

Analiz Martinez, UTIL, Lake Minneola

Went 5-for-5 with two doubles, triple, two home runs and seven RBI to guide the Hawks past Windermere, 16-4.

Amiyah Jones, UTIL, Deltona

Junior went 3-for-4 with two RBI to guide the Wolves past Westerly (RI), 15-5.

Gianna Calderon, UTIL, Lake Nona

Fantastic freshman went 4-for-5 with four RBI to power the Lions past Cypress Creek, 21-8,

Emma Hartung, UTIL, Trinity Prep

Went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI to lead the Saints past Lyman, 5-1.

Brianna Santos, 1B/3B, East Ridge

Senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to march the Knights past Lake Howell, 17-1.

Ava Hertz, OF, Seminole

Talented junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to guide the Seminoles past Kissimmee Osceola, 13-3.

Brenna Neal, UTIL, Celebration

Went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI to lead the Storm past Kissimmee Liberty, 17-16.

Mercedes Cordero, UTIL, Orlando Christian Prep

Super seventh-grader went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to march the Warriors past City of Life Christian, 15-7.

Morgyn Welch, LHP/1B, Horizon

Junior struck out 12 in seven innings to guide the Hawks past Davenport, 7-2.

Emerson Gunkel, P, The First Academy (Orlando)

Star senior pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out three, to march the Royals past Mount Dora Christian, 1-0.

Nevaeh Williams, P/1B, Montverde Academy

Stellar senior struck out 14 and walked none in a complete-game shutout, leading the Eagles past Cheverus (ME), 4-0.

Emily Fantone, P, DeLand

Went 2-for-2 and struck out five in picking up the complete-game win, powering the Bulldogs past Winter Park, 2-1.

Raelyn Richardson, C/1B, Mount Dora Christian

Senior crushed three doubles and a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Bulldogs past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 13-3.

Shyanne Marble, C/CF, Ocoee

Senior went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI to march the Knights past Freedom (Orlando), 16-0.

Riley Johnson, 3B/P/C, Bishop Moore

Senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Hornets past Lake Nona, 8-4.

Abigail Latulippe, 3B/UTIL, Eau Gallie

Junior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to propel the Commodores past Bayside, 8-2.

Layna Ayala, C/UTIL, Melbourne

Talented junior and FSU commit went 3-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBI to power the Bulldogs past Oviedo, 6-1.

Shea Young, P/OF, Viera

Fantastic freshman pitched a complete-game, two-hitter, striking out seven, to guide the Hawks past Melbourne Central Catholic, 3-1.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962