Florida State University High Names Colin Anderson Jr. Head Boys Basketball Coach
The coaching carousel in the Florida boys basketball has continued, with the latest being Colin Anderson Jr., who was named the new head boys' basketball coach at Florida State University High School in Tallahassee. Anderson posted on his social media on Tuesday night.
Anderson Jr. was previously the head coach at Crossroad Academy where he led the Scorpions to the 2025 Rural Classification Championship Game before coming up just short against Hawthorne back in late February.
Anderson Jr. has also had numerous stops in his young coaching career, where he has coached as an assistant at Tallahassee Community College (2022-2023), Gadsden County (2019-2020), and served as the head coach at St. John Paul II in Tallahassee during the 2020-2021 season.
Anderson Jr. replaces long-time head coach Charlie Ward, who resigned from his head coaching position last month. Ward spent the previous seven seasons coaching in the greater-Tallahassee area at Florida State University High School where he led the Seminoles to a state championship back in 2022, which was the program's first state title since 1963.
Anderson Jr. has a career record of 45-30 (.600) winning percentage during his three years as a head coach and brings in 12 years of coaching experience overall. He has two district championships, two regional championships, two final four appearances, and one state championship game appearance under his belt.
The 33-year-old coach is no stranger to the greater Tallahassee area where he played his high school basketball days at Florida State University High from 2008 to 2011 where he had 51 catches for 670 yards during his three years on the football field. On the basketball court, Anderson played under former head boys basketball coach Anthony Robinson, who is now the school's athletic director.
Anderson Jr. was named the 2025 Big Bend Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, where they finished with a 17-10 record, picking up notable wins over 5A Tallahassee Lincoln, 4A Rickards, and 3A Brookwood (Georgia).
More From Florida High School On SI
