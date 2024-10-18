Florida Top 25 tilt between Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Venice: Live score updates
A couple of Florida's top football programs will square off in the Tampa Bay area as the undefeated Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders (7-0) host the Venice Indians (6-1).
Both teams are coming off a week in which they didn't have a game due to Hurricane Milton, which ravaged the Tampa Bay and South Suncoast regions. They'll take the field for the first time since then tonight in Pinellas County.
Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.
(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Venice
CCC
Pregame
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl