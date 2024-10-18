High School

Florida Top 25 tilt between Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Venice: Live score updates

The undefeated Marauders will host the Indians in a matchup between a couple of the state's top programs

Andy Villamarzo

Venice High wide receiver Winston Watkins (#1) is pursued by IMG Academy defender Tranard Roberts (#22). The Venice High School Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.
Venice High wide receiver Winston Watkins (#1) is pursued by IMG Academy defender Tranard Roberts (#22). The Venice High School Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A couple of Florida's top football programs will square off in the Tampa Bay area as the undefeated Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders (7-0) host the Venice Indians (6-1).

Both teams are coming off a week in which they didn't have a game due to Hurricane Milton, which ravaged the Tampa Bay and South Suncoast regions. They'll take the field for the first time since then tonight in Pinellas County.

Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.

(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Venice

CCC

Pregame

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time

-- Andy Villamarzo

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

