Former Chaminade-Madonna star scores TD in CFB National Title Game
Everyone knew former Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) Jeremiah Smith would end up finding the endzone in the College Football Playoff national championship game for Ohio State.
It was more so a matter of when.
South Florida folks got their answer at the 14:10 mark of the second quarter as Smith scored on a 8-yard scoring pass from Will Howard. The touchdown pass tied the game up at 7-7 all at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against Notre Dame.
Smith starred at Chaminade-Madonna in 2022 and 2023, with the former 5-star wide receiver totaling 296 yards on 20 catches and three touchdowns between two Class 1M state championship games.
Expect Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to dial up plays for Smith throughout the night.
