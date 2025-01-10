Former Florida High School Star Carson Beck Delays NFL Plans, Commits to Miami
It looks like we will keep seeing Carson Beck in college football after all. On Friday, the former University of Georgia standout announced that he intended to transfer to the University of Miami and play out his final season of eligibility for the Hurricanes. This comes after it was initially expected that he would forgo his final season of eligibility in order to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
Signing with Georgia directly out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Beck started his college career as a backup quarterback, where during his time behind Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022. Taking over the starting role in 2023 following Bennett's departure, Beck started for two full seasons, leading the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record in 2023 and an 11-2 record in 2024. His best season came in 2023, where in 14 starts, he threw for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions, leading the Bulldogs all the way to the SEC championship game, where a loss to Alabama narrowly kept them out of the College Football Playoff.
First declaring for the draft on December 28, Beck reportedly never signed with an agent, leaving the door open for a possible return to college. After suffering an elbow injury during the SEC Championship game against Texas, it was soon revealed that Beck would require surgery on his UCL and would be out for the rest of the season.
Beck, who generated plenty of NIL interest, is also set to receive a hefty payday as part of his commitment to Miami, with an article by Sporting News reporting that he will receive $4 million over one year, which is more than some NFL players earn. To put that into perspective, San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy's rookie deal had him making $985,000 in 2024.
With Cam Ward set to go pro, the 6-foot-4, 220 pound Beck is expected to come in and become the instant starter for the Hurricanes, even though he is unable to throw again until March and is most likely going to miss spring practices. As reported by ESPN, when Beck suffered the injury and then decided to go pro, his inability to be able to throw at any pre-draft workouts and getting an uncertain draft grade were major factors in his decision to remain in school for another year.
Viewed as a potential first round pick prior to the start of his senior year, Beck was considered by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. to be the No. 5 ranked quarterback in this year's draft class that includes Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Now getting a fresh start to prove that he has the potential to be the best quarterback in college football, Beck will look to put together a strong year down in Coral Gables and boost his draft stock.