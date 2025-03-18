Former NFL'er Mark Herzlich hired to head up athletics at Naples First Baptist (Florida)
Naples First Baptist Academy (Florida) parted ways with Billy Sparacio back in February, the Lions have been in search of a new leader to guide their athletics program.
Over the past weekend, the school announced who that very person would be, tabbing Super Bowl XLVI champion Mark Herzlich as the Lions' new Director of Athletic Ministries.
Down is the official announcement coming from the school via a social post on Facebook:
Exciting news! First Baptist Academy welcomes Mark Herzlich as the new Director of Athletic Ministries! A Super Bowl champ, former NFL player, and passionate advocate for faith-based mentorship and discipleship, Mark is ready to lead our athletes in both sports and faith. We can’t wait to see how his leadership elevates our programs!
Back in May, 2009, Herzlich announced that he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called 'Ewing's sarcoma'. Herzlich fought and overcame the cancer, announcing later in September of 2009 that he was cancer free.
Though Herzlich would miss the entire 2009 season due to treatment of the cancer, he would return for the 2010 campaign better than before. The 6-foot-5, 236-pound linebacker would go on to be awarded with the prestigious Rudy Award and the Atlantic Coast Conference's (ACC) Brian Piccolo Award.
The Boston College standout went on to play in the National Football League (NFL) for the New York Giants from 2011-2017, totaling 173 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Herzlich was apart of the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI winning team that defeated the New England Patriots in 2012.
Naples First Baptist Academy won the Class 1S state championship in 2022 , defeating Ocala Trinity Catholic. Since winning a state crown, the Lions remained one of the state's top private school programs, compiling an overall mark of 18-6 under Sparacio's watch.
The Lions' 2024 football season ended in the Class 1A playoffs when they fell, 27-9, against state semifinalist Cardinal Newman.
-- Andy Villamarzo